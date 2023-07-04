Toronto Maple Leafs Announce John Gruden as Head Coach of the Toronto Marlies

July 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that John Gruden has been hired as Head Coach of the Toronto Marlies. Gruden becomes the eighth head coach in the club's history.

"We're very pleased to name John as the Head Coach of the Toronto Marlies," said Ryan Hardy, Maple Leafs Assistant General Manager, Minor League Operations. "John has supported the development and performance of his players throughout his coaching career while delivering team success at every level. His resume from the U.S. National Team Development Program to the OHL and eventually the NHL has armed him with a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be invaluable to both players and staff."

Gruden, 53, joins the Marlies after serving as assistant coach this past season with the Boston Bruins and previously held the same position from 2018-22 with the New York Islanders. As head coach of the Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL), he led the club to the 2018 OHL Championship and compiled a record of 76-45-8-7 through two seasons (2016-18). Gruden also served as head coach for the Flint Firebirds (OHL) during the 2015-16 season.

He began his coaching career as an assistant coach with the US NTDP Juniors (USHL) from 2011-15, helping lead Team USA to gold medals at both the 2012 and 2014 U18 World Championships.

The Virginia, Minnesota native appeared in 92 NHL games and 175 AHL games after being selected in the eighth round (168th overall) of the 1990 NHL Draft by the Boston Bruins. Prior to his professional career, Gruden recorded 104 points (40 goals, 64 assists) in 155 games at Ferris State University and was named NCAA (CCHA) Best Offensive Defenseman and to the NCAA (CCHA) First All-Star Team and NCAA (West) First All-American Team in 1993-94.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 4, 2023

Toronto Maple Leafs Announce John Gruden as Head Coach of the Toronto Marlies - Toronto Marlies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.