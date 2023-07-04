Flames Announce Development Camp Roster
July 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Calgary Flames will be hosting their annual development camp for 38 prospects beginning on-ice Thursday, July 6th at WinSport starting at 9:30 a.m. MT. The purpose of the camp is to enhance each player's development process through direction on conditioning and familiarity with the Flames organization.
Camp Roster
Goaltenders
40 - Jari Kykkanen
82 - Connor Murphy
33 - Matt Radomsky
70 - Arsenii Sergeev
50 - Max Vayrynen
Defencemen
95 - Jake Boltmann
67 - Callum Chisholm
53 - Charles Cote
44 - Mikael Diotte
36 - Tyson Galloway
96 - Jarrod Gourley
37 - Yan Kuznetsov
94 - Quinn Mantei
45 - Donovan McCoy
59 - Etienne Morin
72 - Jeremie Poirier*
85 - John Prokop
Forwards
87 - Parker Bell
74 - Lucas Ciona
39 - Matt Coronato
83 - Nick DeGrazia
93 - Mark Duarte
89 - Tyson Gross
60 - Patrick Guzzo
97 - Chad Hillebrand
42 - Sam Honzek
84 - Cole Huckins
86 - Rory Kerins
43 - Adam Klapka
81 - Adam Kydd
73 - Jaden Lipinski
54 - Cade Littler
77 - Ilya Nikolaev
56 - Oliver Peer
92 - Nathan Pilling
62 - Topi Ronni
65 - William Stromgren
51 - Oliver Tulk
*Jeremie Poirier will attend camp but will not participate on-ice
** Aydar Suniev will not attend camp due to the immigration process
On-Ice Schedule
Thursday, July 6 - Team Kiprusoff - 9:30-10:30 a.m. MT, Team Vernon - 11:30-12:30 p.m. MT
Friday, July 7 - Team Kiprusoff - 9:30-10:30 a.m. MT, Team Vernon - 11:30-12:30 p.m. MT
Saturday, July 8 - All players - 10:00-10:30 a.m. MT - Skills Session, 10:30-11:30 a.m. MT 3-on-3 Scrimmage
