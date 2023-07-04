Flames Announce Development Camp Roster

July 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Calgary Flames will be hosting their annual development camp for 38 prospects beginning on-ice Thursday, July 6th at WinSport starting at 9:30 a.m. MT. The purpose of the camp is to enhance each player's development process through direction on conditioning and familiarity with the Flames organization.

Camp Roster

Goaltenders

40 - Jari Kykkanen

82 - Connor Murphy

33 - Matt Radomsky

70 - Arsenii Sergeev

50 - Max Vayrynen

Defencemen

95 - Jake Boltmann

67 - Callum Chisholm

53 - Charles Cote

44 - Mikael Diotte

36 - Tyson Galloway

96 - Jarrod Gourley

37 - Yan Kuznetsov

94 - Quinn Mantei

45 - Donovan McCoy

59 - Etienne Morin

72 - Jeremie Poirier*

85 - John Prokop

Forwards

87 - Parker Bell

74 - Lucas Ciona

39 - Matt Coronato

83 - Nick DeGrazia

93 - Mark Duarte

89 - Tyson Gross

60 - Patrick Guzzo

97 - Chad Hillebrand

42 - Sam Honzek

84 - Cole Huckins

86 - Rory Kerins

43 - Adam Klapka

81 - Adam Kydd

73 - Jaden Lipinski

54 - Cade Littler

77 - Ilya Nikolaev

56 - Oliver Peer

92 - Nathan Pilling

62 - Topi Ronni

65 - William Stromgren

51 - Oliver Tulk

*Jeremie Poirier will attend camp but will not participate on-ice

** Aydar Suniev will not attend camp due to the immigration process

On-Ice Schedule

Thursday, July 6 - Team Kiprusoff - 9:30-10:30 a.m. MT, Team Vernon - 11:30-12:30 p.m. MT

Friday, July 7 - Team Kiprusoff - 9:30-10:30 a.m. MT, Team Vernon - 11:30-12:30 p.m. MT

Saturday, July 8 - All players - 10:00-10:30 a.m. MT - Skills Session, 10:30-11:30 a.m. MT 3-on-3 Scrimmage

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.