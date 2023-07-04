Belleville Hires Nathan McIver as Assistant Coach

July 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







The Belleville Senators announced today that Nathan McIver has been hired as an assistant coach. He will join head coach David Bell and his staff, which includes assistant coach Ben Sexton, goaltending coach Justin Peters and video coach Frederic Lemay.

McIver, 38, enters the organization after a two-year stint as an assistant coach for the Newfoundland Growlers of the ECHL, where he helped lead the team to appearances in the Eastern Conference finals in both the 2022 and 2023 Kelly Cup playoffs. Prior to his time in Newfoundland, he spent four seasons with the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) from 2016-2020, where he began his coaching career as an assistant with the franchise.

