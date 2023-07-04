Capitals Re-Sign Riley Sutter

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the 2023 Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears, announced today that the club has re-signed forward Riley Sutter to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2023-24 season. The announcement was made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Sutter, 23, completed the best season of his professional career in 2022-23, playing 69 games and striking for 12 points (5g, 7a) for the Bears. Hershey's fourth-line center played a valuable role on the penalty kill and in the faceoff circle. For his efforts in the regular season, Sutter was named the recipient of the club's Dan Sernoffsky Memorial Award for Most Improved Player.

In 20 playoff games, Sutter added six points (2g, 4a) including the overtime-winning goal in Game 3 of the Calder Cup Finals.

Over 158 career games with Hershey, Sutter has posted 33 points (8g, 25a).

Sutter was selected by Washington in the third round (93rd overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Prior to making his pro debut with Hershey, the 6'4", 211-pound forward earned 137 points (60g, 77a) in 204 career games with the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League.

