Toronto FC Sign Charlie Staniland to MLS Short-Term Agreement

June 19, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC announced today that the club has signed Toronto FC II midfielder Charlie Staniland to an MLS short-term agreement for Wednesday's MLS regular season match against Nashville SC. Per MLS rules, the short-term agreement allows clubs to sign players on loan from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate for MLS, U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions League, Canadian Championship, Leagues Cup and exhibition matches.

Staniland, 19, has made eight MLS NEXT Pro appearances for Toronto FC II since signing on April 18, 2024. The midfielder made his Young Reds debut against New England Revolution II on April 19 and scored his first goal for the club against Carolina Core FC on May 23. Staniland joined TFC II from Sheffield United, where he came through the youth ranks before signing his first professional contract with the Blades in the summer of 2023.

TRANSACTION : Toronto FC sign Toronto FC II midfielder Charlie Staniland to an MLS short-term agreement for Wednesday's match against Nashville SC.

