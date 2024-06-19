Inter Miami Signs Ryan Carmichael on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II

June 19, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF announced today that it has signed forward Ryan Carmichael on a short-term agreement from the Club's MLS NEXT Pro team Inter Miami CF II. The striker will be available for today's match against Columbus Crew at Chase Stadium.

This will be the young forward's second call-up after previously being called up to the First Team against Vancouver Whitecaps FC in May.

Carmichael was selected by the Club in December 2023 from Hofstra University as the 24th overall pick in the first round of the MLS SuperDraft. The 22-year-old native of Northern Ireland made 22 starts, leading Hofstra with 17 goals and recording five assists. Throughout his collegiate career, the forward made 75 appearances, tallying an impressive 46 goals and 18 assists. Carmichael was fundamental in helping Hofstra secure their third consecutive NCAA Championship title and finishes as Hofstra's second all-time leading scorer.

Notably, the striker made his MLS NEXT Pro debut in April 2024 and has started ten games for Inter Miami CF II since joining. In his 870 minutes of play, he has scored three goals and provided four assists. Additionally, Carmichael earned the Goal of Matchweek 4 honor after securing over 50% of the poll vote for his exceptional strike against Huntsville City FC in April.

Per MLS rules, the short-term agreements allow clubs to sign players on loan from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate for MLS, U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions League, Canadian Championship and exhibition matches.

