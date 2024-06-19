Minnesota United Signs Three MNUFC2 Players to Short-Term Agreements

June 19, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today the club has signed MNUFC2 midfielders Kage Romanshyn Jr. and Molik Jesse Khan, and MNUFC2 defender Finn McRobb to Short-Term Agreements, making all three players available for selection during Wednesday's MLS match at FC Dallas at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Last week, Romanshyn Jr. signed his second Short-Term Agreement of 2024 ahead of the away match at Seattle Sounders FC, but ultimately did not make an appearance off the bench. On June 8, he made a substitute appearance during the second half against Dallas at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, and entered the game at the 79th minute - notably marking his MLS & MNUFC debut.

Romanshyn Jr., a 19-year-old midfielder from Apple Valley, Minnesota, signed a two-year MLS NEXT Pro contract with MNUFC2 on January 22, 2024 after developing with and playing for the MNUFC Academy's U17 and U19 squads. Across the 2023 and 2024 MLS NEXT Pro seasons, Romanshyn Jr. has made 21 game appearances (14 starts), scoring three goals and providing two assists in almost 1,300 minutes played in regular-season action. He notably scored his first goal of the 2024 campaign against Sporting Kansas City II. Additionally, Romanshyn Jr. represented MNUFC at the 2023 MLS All-Star Week, playing and starting the first 45 minutes for Team West during the MLS NEXT All-Star Game in Annapolis, Maryland.

Trinidad and Tobago international Molik Jesse Khan was signed as MNUFC2's first international signing in 2022. Since the first season with MNUFC2, he has made 37 game appearances (24 starts), scoring five goals and providing four assists in over 2,200 minutes played. Khan signed a new, one-year MLS NEXT Pro contract in January of 2024 that also includes a club option for 2025. He began his professional career with W Connection, part of the TT Pro League, where he scored his first professional goal at just 15 years old, making it a historical appearance for the club. He was most recently was called up to 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League matches in March of 2023.

Finn McRobb joined MNUFC2 in March of 2024 after a prolific collegiate soccer career at High Point University in North Carolina. To-date for MNUFC2, the defender has made nine game appearances (seven starts), playing nearly 674 minutes of MLS NEXT Pro action. He notably made his MNUFC2 debut appearance on April 2 as a substitute against Michigan Stars FC in the 2024 U.S. Open Cup Second Round. He scored his first pro goal against Tacoma Defiance on May 19, 2024. From 2020-2023, McRobb made 67 game appearances (all starts) for High Point, playing 5905 minutes of action on the pitch and captaining the squad his final two years. In his youth, McRobb developed with Celtic Football Club in his hometown of Glasgow, Scotland from 2009-2020.

VITALS

Kage Romanshyn Jr.

Pronunciation: Cage roe-MAN-shinn

Position: Midfielder

Date of birth: 6/19/2005 (19 years old)

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 150 lbs.

Birthplace: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Hometown: Apple Valley, Minnesota

Molik Jesse Khan

Position: Midfielder

Date of birth: 4/8/2004 (20 years old)

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 168 lbs.

Birthplace: San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago

Hometown: San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago

Finn McRobb

Position: Defender

Date of birth: 1/30/2002 (22 years old)

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 180 lbs.

Birthplace: Glasgow, Scotland

Hometown: Glasgow, Scotland

