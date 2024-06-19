Toronto FC II and Antony Curic Agree on Mutual Contract Termination

June 19, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II announced today that the club and defender Antony Curic have mutually agreed to terminate Curic's MLS NEXT Pro contract.

"We wish Tony the best of luck in his future endeavours," said Toronto FC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini. "He has been a fantastic role model for young players in our environment and his leadership qualities will be missed."

Curic, 23, joined Toronto FC II on December 16, 2020, and scored two goals in 57 combined appearances (USL League One, MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs) across four seasons (2021 - 2024) with the Young Reds. The defender made his club debut against North Texas on May 22, 2021, and scored his first goal for TFC II against Philadelphia Union II on April 23, 2023.

The Toronto, Ontario native also made two appearances for Toronto FC - his First Team debut as a late substitute against CF Montréal on May 13, 2023, and a 90-minute performance against CS Saint-Laurent in the second leg of the 2024 TELUS Canadian Championship Quarter-Final on May 21, 2024. Prior to TFC II, Curic represented Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University) at the college level and Erin Mills Soccer Club at the youth level.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.