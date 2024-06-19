Alonso Ramírez Signs Short-Term Agreement with Austin FC
June 19, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Austin FC II News Release
Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club has signed midfielder Alonso Ramírez to a Short-Term Agreement from its MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Austin FC II. Ramírez will be able to appear in either Austin FC's match vs. LAFC on Wednesday, June 19 or vs. Minnesota on Saturday, June 22.
Ramírez made his MLS debut in Austin's most recent match, playing four (4) minutes against Colorado Rapids. He is currently the captain of Austin FC II, and was a key member of the team which won the MLS NEXT Pro title in 2023 after joining on loan from Atlas FC of Liga MX. In total, he has made 40 appearances for ATXFC II with five (5) goals and two (2) assists to his name.
Per the 2024 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations, a club may sign a player age 25 or younger from its MLS NEXT Pro affiliate to a maximum of four (4) Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (a maximum of 16 total days). An individual player may be included on up to four (4) MLS league season match rosters each season - however, that player may appear in no more than two (2) MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four (4) Short-Term Agreements.
