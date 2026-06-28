Toronto FC II (1) - New England Revolution II (3) Postgame Summary

Published on June 28, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







SCORING SUMMARY

TOR - Jahmarie Nolan 27' (Lucas Dawson)

NE - Jared Smith 53' (Damario McIntosh)

NE - Myles Morgan 87' (Jayden Da)

NE - Allan Oyirwoth 90+1'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

NE - Shuma Sasaki 44' (caution)

TOR - Jahmarie Nolan 46' (caution)

NE - Cristiano Oliveira 69' (caution)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

Toronto FC II 6-7-3 22 points

New England Revolution II 8-3-4 31 points

LINEUPS

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Raequan Campbell-Dennis, Dékwon Barrow, Marko Stojadinovic, Luca Costabile (Theo Rigopoulos 71'); Tristan Blyth (Kervon Kerr 63'), Bryce Boneau (C) (Edwin Omoregbe 71'), Tim Fortier, Fletcher Bank (Shyon Pinnock 46'); Jahmarie Nolan, Lucas Dawson (Joshua Nugent 79')

Substitutes Not Used: Zakaria Nakhly, Niko Brodar, Diego Jalleau, Elias Khodri

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II - Max Weinstein; Damario McIntosh, Jake Shannon, Gabriel Dahlin (C), Jared Smith (Aarin Prajapati 88'); Logan Azar (Joseph Buck 46'), Allan Oyirwoth, Cristiano Oliveira (Cristiano Carlos 90+2'), Javaun Mussenden, Shuma Sasaki (Jayden Da 62'); Myles Morgan (Sharod George 90+2')

Substitutes Not Used: Zachary LaPierre, Levi Katsell

MEDIA NOTES

Toronto FC Academy midfielder Lucas Dawson started his first match and registered his first assist for Toronto FC II.

Theo Rigopoulos returned to action in the 71st minute, making his first TFC II appearance since September 22, 2024.







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