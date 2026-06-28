Toronto FC II (1) - New England Revolution II (3) Postgame Summary
Published on June 28, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Toronto FC II News Release
SCORING SUMMARY
TOR - Jahmarie Nolan 27' (Lucas Dawson)
NE - Jared Smith 53' (Damario McIntosh)
NE - Myles Morgan 87' (Jayden Da)
NE - Allan Oyirwoth 90+1'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
NE - Shuma Sasaki 44' (caution)
TOR - Jahmarie Nolan 46' (caution)
NE - Cristiano Oliveira 69' (caution)
MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)
Toronto FC II 6-7-3 22 points
New England Revolution II 8-3-4 31 points
LINEUPS
TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Raequan Campbell-Dennis, Dékwon Barrow, Marko Stojadinovic, Luca Costabile (Theo Rigopoulos 71'); Tristan Blyth (Kervon Kerr 63'), Bryce Boneau (C) (Edwin Omoregbe 71'), Tim Fortier, Fletcher Bank (Shyon Pinnock 46'); Jahmarie Nolan, Lucas Dawson (Joshua Nugent 79')
Substitutes Not Used: Zakaria Nakhly, Niko Brodar, Diego Jalleau, Elias Khodri
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II - Max Weinstein; Damario McIntosh, Jake Shannon, Gabriel Dahlin (C), Jared Smith (Aarin Prajapati 88'); Logan Azar (Joseph Buck 46'), Allan Oyirwoth, Cristiano Oliveira (Cristiano Carlos 90+2'), Javaun Mussenden, Shuma Sasaki (Jayden Da 62'); Myles Morgan (Sharod George 90+2')
Substitutes Not Used: Zachary LaPierre, Levi Katsell
MEDIA NOTES
Toronto FC Academy midfielder Lucas Dawson started his first match and registered his first assist for Toronto FC II.
Theo Rigopoulos returned to action in the 71st minute, making his first TFC II appearance since September 22, 2024.
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 28, 2026
- Red Bull New York II Crush Philadelphia Union II - Philadelphia Union II
- Inter Miami CF II Narrowly Falls on the Road against FC Cincinnati 2 - Inter Miami CF II
- Toronto FC II Dropped by New England Revolution II - Toronto FC II
- Revolution II Defeat Toronto FC II, 3-1, on Sunday - New England Revolution II
- Toronto FC II (1) - New England Revolution II (3) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC II
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