Toronto FC II Dropped by New England Revolution II

Published on June 28, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II (6W-7L-3T, 22 points) came up short in a 3-1 loss to New England Revolution II (8W-3L-4T, 31 points) on Sunday afternoon at York Lions Stadium.

TFC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini made six changes from last weekend's eleven against Red Bull New York II with Zakaria Nakhly, Reid Fisher, Stefan Kapor, Shyon Pinnock, Elias Khodri and Antone Bossenberry making way for Adisa De Rosario, Raequan Campbell-Dennis, Dékwon Barrow, Tristan Blyth, Jahmarie Nolan and Lucas Dawson.

The Young Reds took a deserved first-half lead when TFC Academy product Lucas Dawson skipped past two defenders before threading a perfectly weighted through ball to Jahmarie Nolan, who made

The 27th minute opener marked Dawson's first assist for TFC II on his first professional start, while Nolan netted his team-leading sixth goal of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

New England Revolution II levelled early in the second half as full-backs Damario McIntosh and Jared Smith combined, with Smith heading home McIntosh's cross from the right flank in the 53rd minute.

TFC II defender Theo Rigopoulos made his return from a long-term injury in the 71st minute, marking his first appearance for the Young Reds since September 22, 2024.

New England Revolution II sealed all three points in the closing stages with late goals from former TFC Academy product Myles Morgan in the 87th minute before Allan Oyirwoth added a third in stoppage time to secure all three points with the 3-1 result.

Next up, Toronto FC II hit the road to face Atlanta United 2 in a Fourth of July matchup next Saturday. Kick-off from Turner Soccer Complex in Athens, Georgia is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and and will be available to watch globally on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball.

Scoring Summary

TOR - Jahmarie Nolan 27' (Lucas Dawson)

NE - Jared Smith 53' (Damario McIntosh)

NE - Myles Morgan 87' (Jayden Da)

NE - Allan Oyirwoth 90+1'

Misconduct Summary

NE - Shuma Sasaki 44' (caution)

TOR - Jahmarie Nolan 46' (caution)

NE - Cristiano Oliveira 69' (caution)

Lineups:

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Raequan Campbell-Dennis, Dékwon Barrow, Marko Stojadinovic, Luca Costabile (Theo Rigopoulos 71'); Tristan Blyth (Kervon Kerr 63'), Bryce Boneau (C) (Edwin Omoregbe 71'), Tim Fortier, Fletcher Bank (Shyon Pinnock 46'); Jahmarie Nolan, Lucas Dawson (Joshua Nugent 79')

Substitutes Not Used: Zakaria Nakhly, Niko Brodar, Diego Jalleau, Elias Khodri

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II - Max Weinstein; Damario McIntosh, Jake Shannon, Gabriel Dahlin (C), Jared Smith (Aarin Prajapati 88'); Logan Azar (Joseph Buck 46'), Allan Oyirwoth, Cristiano Oliveira (Cristiano Carlos 90+2'), Javaun Mussenden, Shuma Sasaki (Jayden Da 62'); Myles Morgan (Sharod George 90+2')

Substitutes Not Used: Zachary LaPierre, Levi Katsell

MEDIA NOTES

Toronto FC Academy midfielder Lucas Dawson started his first match and registered his first assist for Toronto FC II.

Theo Rigopoulos returned to action in the 71st minute, making his first TFC II appearance since September 22, 2024.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 28, 2026

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