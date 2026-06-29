Inter Miami CF II Narrowly Falls on the Road against FC Cincinnati 2

Published on June 28, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (0W-10L-4D, 5 pts) narrowly fell 1-0 tonight on the road against FC Cincinnati 2.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami II took the pitch with Matias Marin in goal; Theo Vorenkamp, Daniel Sumalla, captain Tyler Hall, Matteo De Paula and Sloan Morrison formed a back five; Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida, Ian Urkidi and Alejandro Flores started in midfield; Diego Rey and Jerremy Ortela led the team's attack.

Match Action

Inter Miami effectively weathered FC Cincinnati 2's attacking pressure throughout the opening stages of the match, with the hosts enjoying the majority of possession and creating several dangerous opportunities. Cincinnati eventually found the breakthrough in first-half stoppage time, as forward Cheikhou Niang converted an in-swinging corner kick in the second minute of three added minutes to give the hosts a 1-0 lead heading into halftime.

Inter Miami came out with renewed attacking intent in the second half following a series of substitutions, creating several promising opportunities in search of an equalizer. In the 75th minute, Morrison unleashed a powerful strike from 35 yards that rattled the crossbar, producing one of Inter Miami's best chances of the evening.

Deep into stoppage time, second-half substitute Matías Acevedo showcased impressive footwork to dribble past multiple Cincinnati defenders before slipping a pass into the path of Zidane Cadet. The forward found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but the hosts' shot stopper came up with a crucial save to preserve the lead.

Inter Miami continued to press until the final whistle but was unable to find the equalizer, as FC Cincinnati 2 held on to claim all three points.

Next Up

Next, Inter Miami II will visit Chattanooga FC next Saturday, July 4 at Erlanger Park. Kick off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.







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