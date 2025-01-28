Tormenta FC Signs Winger Handwalla Bwana

January 28, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC announced today the signing of Somali winger Handwalla Bwana to its 2025 USL League One roster, pending league and federation approval. Bwana signed as an MLS homegrown player for Seattle Sounders FC in 2018 and most recently spent time in the USL Championship.

"Handwalla is an important addition, and his experience in MLS and USL Championship will power our team's attack," said Head Coach Ian Cameron. "His ability as a dynamic attacker to stretch defenses and create scoring opportunities is exactly the profile we were seeking."

Bwana's passion for football stems from his father, a former professional player in Somalia. Born in Mombasa, Kenya, Bwana spent his early years in a refugee camp before relocating to the United States in 2010. His family settled in Atlanta and later moved to Seattle.

The 5'11" winger began developing with Seattle Sounders FC Academy in 2015 and made his professional debut that same year with Seattle Sounders 2 (now Tacoma Defiance). Collegiately, Bwana spent two seasons at the University of Washington (2016-2017), where he recorded 11 goals and 11 assists. Bwana was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2016 and earned first-team all-conference honors in 2017.

In January 2018, Bwana signed as a Homegrown Player with Seattle Sounders, making 32 appearances and scoring four goals between 2018 and 2020. He was part of the squad that lifted the 2019 MLS Cup.

In October 2020, Bwana was traded to Nashville SC where he spent three seasons and then joined Memphis 901 FC on loan in August 2022. There, he scored one goal in four appearances. In January 2023, Bwana signed with Charleston Battery in the USL Championship, though he missed the 2023 season due to injury.

Tormenta FC has begun preparations in Statesboro for its seventh professional season. South Georgia will open the 2025 USL League One season on Saturday, March 8, at Tormenta Stadium against the Richmond Kickers.

Tormenta FC's Current 2025 Roster (16):

Goalkeeper (2): Sam Jones, Austin Pack

Defenders (6): Gabriel Alves, Jackson Kasanzu, Thabo Nare, Joseph Pérez, Anatolie Prepelita, Callum Stretch

Midfielders (3): Gabriel Cabral, Conor Doyle, Mason Tunbridge

Forwards (5): Handwalla Bwana, Taylor Gray, Jonathan Nyandjo, Niall Reid-Stephen, Sebastian Vivas

