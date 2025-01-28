Union Omaha Signs MLS Next Pro Best XI Forward Mehdi Ouamri

January 28, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







PAPILLION, Neb. - Union Omaha today announced the signing of forward Mehdi Ouamri, pending league and federation approval. Like previous new signing Kemy Amiche, Ouamri has French and Algerian roots and comes off an impressive display in MLS NEXT Pro, now climbing the ladder of U.S. soccer by inking a deal with the defending USL League One champions.

Ouamri was a top five goalscorer in MLS NEXT Pro in 2024 with Chattanooga FC, netting 12 goals in 27 games played. His 14.81 expected goal contributions (expected goals + expected assists) slotted him at sixth in the league as well, showing his ability to chip in to the attack in many ways. For his performance, he was named to the 2024 MLS Next Pro Best XI. Chattanooga's coach praised his versatility as well, noting his ability to play centrally or out wide as well as his workrate off the ball.

"Mehdi is a proven goalscorer with good size that will provide speed and a cutting edge to our attack," said Omaha Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "We're excited to bring him to Omaha and integrating him into our team as we look to improve for 2025."

The attacker came up through several youth academies in France before moving to Standard Liege in Belgium. His travels would soon take him to Luxembourg, where he made a brief cameo in the UEFA Europa League qualifying stages with F91 Dudelange. Ouamri's last match before COVID struck was a hat trick for Olympic Charleroi in Belgium's third tier. He finally found a home in Bulgaria, playing two seasons with PFC Montana and netting 11 goals along with 11 assists. His six goal, eight assist 2022-23 season earned him a move to Croatia with NK Solin, where he played half a season before Chattanooga called.

Ouamri was also a youth international, having made appearances for Algeria's U-18 and U-20 national teams while developing in France.

Said Ouamri of the move, "I am honored and truly excited to join this great club with a winning tradition. I can't wait to score goals in front of our fans, give them unforgettable moments, and make history together. Let's go!"

Name Pronunciation: [MED-ee WAHM-ree]

Position: Attacker

Height: 6'0"

Date of Birth: 8/2/1999

Born: Ivry-sur-Seine, France

Previous Team: Chattanooga FC

Union Omaha's 2025 USL League One season kicks off at Greenville on Wednesday, March 12th, with their first home match falling on Saturday, May 10th against Portland Hearts of Pine. Season tickets and other ticket packages can be purchased here, or by calling the box office at 402-738-5100.

