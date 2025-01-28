Defender Jordan Chavez Joins Texoma FC

January 28, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC is proud to announce the signing of 27 year old defender Jordan Chavez for the 2025 USL League One season pending league and federation approval.

A Chula Vista, California native, Chavez has spent most of his soccer career on the West coast of the United States. His collegiate career saw him appear over 70 times for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas before signing for USMNT legend, Landon Donovan's San Diego Loyal who competed in the USL Championship.

"Speaking with the coaching staff, a lot of what they want to implement and the culture they are looking to build at the club caught my attention." said Chavez. "What did it for me was how much they wanted to help me as a player and as a person in this next chapter of my career and it's what ultimately made it an easy decision to want to sign for Texoma."

After his two year stint in the Championship, Chavez moved to former USL League One club Central Valley Fuego where he would stay for 2 years. His time in Fresno, saw him accrue over 4,000 minutes for the team scoring 3 goals and adding 2 assists as a defender. After his contract with Fuego ended, USL Championship team Orange County SC signed Chavez to a short term contract, making 10 appearances for the OC.

In regards to Chavez's move to Texoma, Head Coach had nothing but kind words for the 27 year-old. "Jordan is a player that spiked my interest as soon as he was put on my radar. A player with the right mix of experience and qualities that I was looking for in defence as well as, and most importantly, a fantastic person to have within our

roster. Despite his experience, he still shows a clear desire to develop even more and that is key to what we want from our players at Texoma FC"

Texoma FC will kick off in USL League One on March 22 against One Knoxville SC at Historic Bearcat Stadium in Sherman, TX.

