USMNT Player and Local Soccer Legend Tyler Adams to Join Westchester SC Ownership Group

January 28, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Mount Vernon, NY - Westchester Soccer Club today announced 2022 U.S. Soccer Player of the year, U.S. Men's National Captain and current AFC Bournemouth star Tyler Adams has joined the club's ownership group. Adams, a Red Bulls Academy product and Dutchess County NY, native, will become one of the first active professional players to take an ownership stake in a professional club, and is expected to be involved with all aspects of Westchester SC business when the club begins play this March. Adams is the second active professional athlete to join the Westchester SC ownership group. Current New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor was and remains part of the originally announced core of owners.

"This is a special day not just for our club, but for all of soccer and sport in the region," said Westchester SC Principal owner Mitch Baruchowitz. "To have not only an elite athlete who was starred on the biggest stage, but someone whose family is deeply connected to developmental soccer in the region proactively join us at this stage of his career in a leadership position speaks volumes as to what we are building. We welcome Tyler and his family and look forward to having them with us as we head toward our inaugural season and beyond. "

"Westchester Soccer Club represents everything I value about the game-community, development, and opportunity," said Adams. "Growing up in Dutchess County, I've seen firsthand how soccer can bring people together and inspire young players to dream big. Joining this ownership group is not only an honor but also an incredible chance to give back to the region that played such a huge role in my journey."

Adams began his career playing for the NY Red Bulls II in 2015 and excelled for the senior team before making his way to play in Germany with RB Leipzig. He moved to Leeds United of the Barclays Premier League and currently stars for AFC Bournemouth in the same league. Adams has also been a centerpiece for the US Men's National team since 2017, earning 42 caps and anchoring the team's advance to the knockout rounds of the 2022 World Cup, where he was the youngest captain for the USMNT since 1950.

Adams's connection to the USL and the local Westchester soccer community goes far beyond his playing roots. Tyler's mother, Melissa Russo, would drive Tyler three hours round trip from Wappingers Falls during his Red Bulls Academy days and Adams and his stepfather, Darryl Sullivan, owns the local USL 2 team Hudson Valley Hammers, and Tyler's stepbrothers, Dylan, Darryl Jr., and Donovan all shined for local soccer teams.

Initial discussions between Westchester SC and Darryl and Tyler focused on the importance of family, the unique bond that the Westchester region has to soccer and how much it unites the diverse and unique neighborhoods throughout Westchester. As talks progressed between the parties, Baruchowitz and Sporting Director Simon Baines grew excited at the prospect of bringing one of the region's true soccer success stories and a family of local soccer prominence into the effort.Westchester is set to open its League One Season on the road in Greenville, South Carolina, on March 8th and will host its inaugural home game April 27th, at Memorial Stadium in Mount Vernon against 2024 USL Championship finalists Rhode Island FC.

The club has been aggressively building its roster and leadership team, and will be announcing several more signings in the coming weeks, as they ready for their initial season. The full schedule is at https://www.westchestersc.com/.

