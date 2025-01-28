Forward Madison FC Returns to Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

January 28, 2025

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC is set to take part in 110th iteration of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2025. The tournament will host 96 clubs ranging from amateur to MLS and will take place across the country. The first round of this year's contest will kick off on March 18th with three consecutive days of matches between 32 amateur and 32 professional teams.

The First Round winners will advance to the Second Round, which will consist of 16 games and take place on April 1st & 2nd. The 16 winners of the Second Round will then face off against the top 16 USL Championship teams in the Third Round on April 15th & 16th.

16 Major League Soccer teams will be joining the 2025 Open Cup, an increase from eight teams in 2024. They will enter the competition in the Round of 32 on May 6th & 7th, and will face the winners of the Third Round. These remaining teams will duke it out through the Round of 16 (May 20th & 21st), Quarterfinals (July 8th & 9th), Semifinals (September 16th & 17th) and culminating in the Championship Match on October 1st.

2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Schedule

First Round March 18-20

Second Round April 1-2

Third Round April 15-16

Round of 32 May 6-7

Round of 16 May 20-21

Quarterfinals July 8-9

Semifinal Sept. 16-17

Final Oct. 1

Forward Madison FC's history in this contest has been brief, having only played in the tournament four times. In 2019 FMFC made a good run, notching a First Round 2-0 victory over Milwaukee Bavarian SC and a commanding 3-0 Second Round win over El Paso Locomotive FC. However, their campaign was cut short by Saint Louis FC in Round Three after being handed a 1-3 loss. Returning in 2022 after the pandemic, the 'Mingos entered the tournament in the Second Round with a victory over Cleveland SC at home but were knocked out in the following round by MLS squad, Minnesota United FC. In 2023, the 'Mingos again entered in the Second Round but were immediately eliminated at home by Chicago House AC. Last year Forward beat out Duluth FC in a 2-0 victory at home but lost on the road to a superior Chicago Fire FC II squad. Building off of very successful 2024 League and Jägermeister Cup campaigns and with thirteen returning players, Forward Madison FC will look to go on a strong Open Cup run in 2025.

About Forward Madison FC: Forward Madison FC is a charter member of USL League One, launched in the Spring of 2019. The Flamingos were a USL League One playoff team in 2019, 2023, 2024, and have made an international name for themselves with a fun-loving, flamboyant brand. More information and registration for the team's weekly newsletter is available at www.forwardmadisonfc.com. Follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

