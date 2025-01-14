Tormenta FC Signs Forward Taylor Gray

January 14, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Taylor Gray with Chattanooga FC

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC announced today the signing of forward Taylor Gray to its 2025 USL League One roster, pending league and federation approval. Gray's professional experience and creativity will bolster the team's front line for the upcoming season.

"Taylor is a dynamic attacking player with a proven track record of success and the ability to make an immediate impact," Tormenta FC Head Coach Ian Cameron said. "We're excited to integrate him into our system and are confident his skill set, combined with his desire to grow, will make him a key contributor to our team in 2025."

Growing up, Gray honed his skills with D.C. United Academy. He played collegiately for Lees-McRae College (2016-2017) in North Carolina before transferring to Reinhardt University in Georgia (2018). Gray concluded his collegiate career at Reinhardt with a standout 2019 season, tallying seven goals and seven assists, earning his team's Offensive Player of the Year award.

Throughout college, Gray spent summers competing in the Premier Development League (now USL League Two) with the West Virginia Chaos and Tri-Cities Otters. In 2019, he earned League Two Eastern Conference Team of the Season honors after breaking a league record with a five-game goal-scoring streak.

Gray debuted professionally with Maryland Bobcats FC in NISA in 2021 before joining Chattanooga FC in 2022. His time at Chattanooga included a hat trick in a standout victory over Bay Cities FC and a selection to the NISA Best XI in 2022. After overcoming injuries in 2023, Gray returned triumphantly in 2024 as Chattanooga debuted in MLS Next Pro. Gray scored the team's first-ever goal in the league on March 16 and had a productive season, featuring in 27 matches with four goals and eight assists.

Gray's signing reinforces Tormenta FC's ambitions of another trophy for the 2025 season, set to kick off on Saturday, March 8, at Tormenta Stadium against the Richmond Kickers.

Tormenta FC's Current 2025 Roster (11):

Goalkeeper (2): Sam Jones, Austin Pack

Defenders (4): Gabriel Alves, Jackson Kasanzu, Anatolie Prepelita, Callum Stretch

Midfielders: (2): Conor Doyle, Mason Tunbridge

Forwards: (3): Taylor Gray, Niall Reid-Stephen, Sebastian Vivas

