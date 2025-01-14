Tormenta FC Signs Defender Thabo Nare

January 14, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release







STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC has announced the signing of defender Thabo Nare to its 2025 USL League One roster, pending league and federation approval. Nare, 21, brings a blend of youth, experience and versatility that is sure to strengthen Tormenta FC's backline this season.

"Thabo brings a variety of experience to our squad, having developed his game in Europe before playing professionally in the US," said Tormenta FC Head Coach Ian Cameron. "He's a versatile and hardworking player, capable of playing a few roles in the backline, and we're looking forward to seeing how he grows and contributes to our club this season."

A native of Cary, North Carolina, Nare began his career with youth clubs in his hometown before moving abroad. His experience in Europe includes semi-professional stints with Club de Fútbol Intercity, CFI Alicante, UD Vall de Uxo, and Moncofa FC. During his time at Moncofa, Nare logged over 1,300 minutes across 19 matches, including 13 starts.

In 2023, Nare returned to the U.S., signing a professional contract with North Texas SC, in MLS Next Pro. Nare then joined Los Angeles FC 2 (LAFC2) in 2024 and became a key member of the team as a co-captain. He featured in 12 matches, starting 10, and recorded a passing accuracy of 87.5%.

Now, Nare joins Tormenta FC, eager to make his mark in USL League One. Tormenta FC's 2025 season kicks off on Saturday, March 8, at Tormenta Stadium, where the team will face the Richmond Kickers in their home opener.

Tormenta FC's Current 2025 Roster (12):

Goalkeeper (2): Sam Jones, Austin Pack

Defenders (5): Gabriel Alves, Jackson Kasanzu, Thabo Nare, Anatolie Prepelita, Callum Stretch

Midfielders: (2): Conor Doyle, Mason Tunbridge

Forwards: (3): Taylor Gray, Niall Reid-Stephen, Sebastian Vivas

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from January 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.