Forward Futures Program Going Strong After Year Two

January 14, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, WI: In its second year of operation, the Forward Futures program has made great strides in fostering young talent in 2024. The sessions brought together over 125 different players from more than 20 clubs in the community. Serving athletes aged 8-19, the program has become a burgeoning part of the Madison area soccer scene.

Futures members got an up-close look at the club's historic season, serving as "Ball-kids" for all home matches, including the clubs first ever home playoff matches. Six Futures members had the opportunity to train with the Forward Madison FC first-team several times throughout their 2024 season. Another six members competed in a "friendly" match against semi-professional team, Chicago House AC, helping secure a dominant victory in front of a large crowd at Breese Stevens Field.

"It was an excellent 2024 for the Forward Futures program," said Director of Soccer Operations & Development, Keith Tiemeyer. "The commitment to extra training opportunities from the players and their families was excellent. We at Forward Madison remain committed to the entire youth soccer community in and around Madison and look forward to enhancing the Futures program."

The program's oldest Futures players also took part in a competitive friendly against USL League 2 side, Sueno FC, while the younger group enjoyed an exciting inter-squad match. In June 2024, Futures launched the "Futures Juniors" program for players aged U10-U13. This seven-week initiative culminated in a 7v7 tournament at Breese Stevens Field. The Summer Juniors session was followed by a two-day indoor Winter Training Camp at the end of December.

Expansion took place across several facets of the program in 2024. The technical staff grew to include several first-team FMFC players. With these players joining the coaching ranks, it brought another level of expertise and experience to participants. In partnership with UW-Health Sports Performance, Futures also introduced a 10-week Winter Training Program that combines speed and strength training with technical soccer training, providing players with a comprehensive development experience.

"Players in the area have shown a great hunger to explore different development opportunities and I'm excited for what that means for youth soccer in our community," said Director of Forward Futures, Aaron Hohlbein. "Having some of our Futures members join first-team training shows what is possible for these young players. The club's aim is to continue helping the most driven players reach their potential and provide them continued opportunities to challenge themselves at the highest levels."

As we now move into 2025, we remain committed to developing the skillsets of Madison area players, helping them reach the highest potential while inspiring a passion for the beautiful game. "We will start this year with Winter sessions at TAC," said Tiemeyer. "These sessions will include time on the ball as well as a strength and conditioning program designed specifically for soccer."

Futures players and families have committed to the development process and have taken advantage of the year-round training programs. The youth soccer community in Madison is vibrant and continues to grow stronger. We are excited to continue collaborating with local coaches to identify the most talented and motivated players in the area for the next group of Futures beginning in June.

About Forward Madison FC: Forward Madison FC is a charter member of USL League One, launched in the Spring of 2019. The Flamingos were a USL League One playoff team in 2019, 2023, 2024, and have made an international name for themselves with a fun-loving, flamboyant brand. More information and registration for the team's weekly newsletter is available at www.forwardmadisonfc.com. Follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from January 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.