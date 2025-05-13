Match Preview: Westchester SC vs FMFC

May 13, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison FC is on the road again this week as they take on Westchester SC this Saturday at 3pm CST at The Stadium at Memorial Field in Mount Vernon, New York.

After a gritty draw against One Knoxville SC, Forward Madison looks to capitalize on their successes and return to Madison with a win. On the other side of the pitch, Westchester SC looks to flip the script and bounce back from their two-game slide with losses to Spokane Velocity and Charlotte Independence.

FMFC VS. ONE KNOXVILLE SC MATCH RECAP

The Mingos started off strong defensively with a huge save coming from Keeper, Bernd Schipmann, in the 7th minute of play. Shortly after, Forward thwarted back-to-back Knox attacks-first off of a corner and then from a free kick just outside the box. The Flamingos saw several sparks offensively, with one being a screaming chance from Devin Boyce in the 15th minute that went just over the bar. The first half went on evenly matched with each team exchanging chances and defensive stops. The first 45 ended in a scoreless deadlock with Forward Madison edging out Knoxville in possession with 52% and outplaying them in tackles won and passes completed.

In the second half, One Knox was the first to find the scoresheet in the 60th minute with a goal from Rosamilia off of a well-placed cross. However, Forward Madison Defender, Jake Crull, hushed the home crowd with an immediate response in the 61st minute after ripping a howler from outside the box. The remainder of the match went back and forth with both teams fending off chances. Forward Madison stood strong in their defense, and was able to keep One Knox from finding another goal through to the final whistle. This was no easy feat with Knox entering the match red hot as the sole remaining undefeated team in the League and Forward currently struggling with injuries. This result was a testament to the perseverance and resolve of the Mingos as they fight to come back from injuries.

"I'm extremely proud of the grit and determination we showed and especially the response to the goal we conceded," said Head Coach & Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "It's no secret that we are in a difficult period with all of the injuries we are dealing with, but if we continue to show that heart every week, we will have a successful season."

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

The Mingos look to secure a win in the second leg of their road trip before returning to Madison.

Keep Westchester SC out of their offensive third: Keeping Westchester out of their offensive third is a must for the Mingos. Westchester ranks in the top 5 in both goals and shots, so keeping them out of goal-scoring position will be essential

Keep Westchester's crosses to a minimum: Westchester's Noah Powder ranks top 10 in the league in total crosses. Limiting his and the rest of the team's chances will ensure Forward stays on top.

Maintain high final third entry rate: In their match against One Knoxville, the Mingos proved their prowess in creating chances, entering the final third 57 times. Keeping their entry rate high will increase the Mingo's chances to score.

NEXT MATCH

Next up, FMFC is back at Breese Stevens Field for Lumberjack Night as they take on Portland Hearts of Pine for the first time ever next Saturday at 6pm CST. Don't miss out on the action, get your tickets here!

SNAPSHOT: #WESvsMAD

Saturday, May 17th, 2025

3:00 pm CST kickoff

The Stadium at Memorial Field - Mount Vernon, NY

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

2025 REGULAR-SEASON RECORDS

WES: 1-3-2

MAD: 1-1-4







