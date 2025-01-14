Union Omaha Announces Dominic Casciato's Return for 2025 Season

January 14, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







PAPILLION, Neb. - Union Omaha announced today that head coach Dominic Casciato has signed on for another year as head coach of the club.

"We are thrilled to have Coach Dom return for another exciting season," said General Manager Alexis Boulos. "His leadership and enthusiasm are a quintessential part of our success, and I can't wait to continue to work together toward our continued growth and further achievements in 2025."

Said Casciato, "I'm grateful to Gary and our ownership group for their desire to bring me back for a third season as we aim to improve once more for 2025. I'm delighted to be working with a strong returning core of players that know what it takes to win at this level, and am looking forward to the impact our new signings will have on making our team even better."

In his two seasons at the helm of Union Omaha, Coach Dom has established the club as one of the winningest clubs in American professional soccer. His first year in Omaha saw the club hit their stride with a 14-match unbeaten streak to close out the regular season, leading them to the club's second Players' Shield for their first place standing. Casciato earned 2023 USL League One Coach of the Year honors for his leadership.

After a gut-wrenching defeat in those 2023 playoffs, Casciato raised the bar. A record-setting 2024 campaign saw the Owls put up the best goal differential in USL League One history (+23), the most goals per game (2.14), and the second-most points per game (2.18). The result was a second straight Players' Shield, as well as a second straight Coach of the Year nod for Casciato. This time, however, Union Omaha went all the way in the playoffs to become the first USL League One club to win a second league championship.

Now in his third season at Union Omaha, Casciato sets his sights on defending the title, while facing new challenges such as an expanded USL Jägermeister Cup and a quintet of expansion clubs to League One.

"Union Omaha is a special club, with a special set of fans like no other," continued Coach Dom. "The love I've been shown by them from day one has made the city home for my family and I. The supporters are a big reason why we are coming back for one more season, so we will be working tirelessly day in and day out to bring them joy and give them a team that they can be proud of."

Union Omaha's 2025 USL League One season kicks off at Greenville on Wednesday, March 12th, with their first home match falling on Saturday, May 10th against Portland Hearts of Pine. Season tickets and other ticket packages can be purchased here, or by calling the box office at 402-738-5100.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from January 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.