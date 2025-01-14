FC Naples Welcomes Chris Heckenberg for the 2025 Season

January 14, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

FC Naples News Release







Naples, FL - FC Naples is pleased to announce the signing of Chris Heckenberg, a dynamic and skilled defensive midfielder with a proven track record of success in USL and international youth experience with Australia. His addition strengthens the team's core as they prepare for their debut season in 2025.

"We are very excited to have Chris join our squad. He has proven himself in the league over the last few seasons and his experience and strength defensively will be important in anchoring our midfield," said Coach Matt Poland.

From Australia to the US

Born in Santa Clara, California, and raised in Melbourne, Australia, Heckenberg spent his junior years in the academies of Monbulk Rangers SC, Knox City SC, and Box Hill SC. He later attended California Baptist University, making 85 appearances and earning All-WAC Honorable Mention and All-Far West Region Second Team honors in the 2021 season.

Heckenberg's professional career kicked off at South Georgia Tormenta FC, where he signed in 2022. He played a pivotal role in the team's success, helping them secure the 2022 USL League One Final. Over two seasons with Tormenta, he made 64 appearances before joining Central Valley Fuego in 2024. During his first season with Fuego, he played in 21 of the team's 22 league matches, further showcasing his ability and consistency on the field. During his USL League One career, Heckenberg has made over 80 appearances. He also played for the U-19 Australia National Schoolboys Football team, adding an international dimension to his career. His ability to adapt to different styles of play and his leadership in the defensive midfield position will be vital assets for FC Naples.

Ready for the Challenge

Heckenberg's wealth of experience and championship-winning mentality position him as a key figure in FC Naples' inaugural campaign.

Transaction: FC Naples signs Chris Heckenberg for the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval.

Player Details:

Name: Chris Heckenberg

Pronunciation: kr-ih-s Heck-en-berg

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6-0ft

Date of Birth: Aug. 18th, 1998 (26)

Hometown: Santa Clara, California

Nationality: United States / Australia

Previous Clubs: Tormenta FC, Central Valley Fuego

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from January 14, 2025

FC Naples Welcomes Chris Heckenberg for the 2025 Season - FC Naples

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.