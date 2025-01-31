Tormenta FC Announces 2025 Preseason Schedule

January 31, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC has announced its 2025 preseason schedule, featuring key matchups against USL Championship and MLS Next Pro opponents and top regional clubs as the team prepares for the upcoming USL League One season.

Tormenta FC kicks off its preseason at home against Georgia Southern University in NCAA Division I on February 1, giving fans an early look at the squad. The team will then hit the road to face MLS Next Pro's Atlanta United 2 on February 8, before returning home to play Athletico Atlanta of the UPSL on February 14. The preseason continues with a high-profile test against USL Championship's Tampa Bay Rowdies on February 19 in Florida.

2025 Preseason Schedule:

Feb. 1 at 3:00 PM - Home vs. Georgia Southern University (Tormenta Stadium, Statesboro, GA)

Feb. 8 at 3:00 PM - @ Atlanta United 2 (Atlanta, GA)

Feb. 14 at 11:00 AM - Home vs. Athletico Atlanta (Tormenta Stadium, Statesboro, GA)

Feb. 19 at 2:00 PM - @ Tampa Bay Rowdies (St. Petersburg, FL)

(Schedule subject to change)

Tormenta FC's home matches against Georgia Southern and Athletico Atlanta are free to attend, with parking available at Tormenta Stadium - Optim Sports Medicine Field. Fans are encouraged to support the squad as it gears up for the 2025 USL League One season opener on March 8 at home against the Richmond Kickers.

