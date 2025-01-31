Forward Madison Sign Forward Adrien Graffin on Loan for 2025 Season

MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has signed Center Forward, Adrien Graffin, on loan pending league and federation approval. Graffin comes to the Flamingos as the first move between the newly formed sporting partners Forward Madison FC and Amazonas FC. Before his move to the Flamingos, the 21-year-old Illinois-native made promising strides in his young career, securing valuable minutes across top professional leagues in Europe and South America.

"Adrien is a young exciting attacking player that we have added on loan for 2025," said Head Coach and Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "We are happy to have him in our environment and are keen to see his qualities in person."

Graffin started his professional career with FC Ordino, an Andorrian club that participates in Andorra's first-tier division, the Primera Divisió League, in 2023. While with FC Ordino, Graffin provided support off the bench, appearing in three matches.

"I'm very grateful and excited to join the Mingos," said Graffin. "I will do my absolute best to help the club achieve their goals for the season and make the fans happy!"

After his time with FC Ordino, Graffin transferred to the North Macedonian first-tier club, Tikves Kavadarci in early 2024. While with Tikves, Graffin appeared in another three matches, playing 85 minutes in his last match for the club. Graffin ended his season with Tikves by hoisting the Macedonian Cup after a 2-1 victory over Voska Sport. In August 2024, Graffin transferred to Amazonas FC, where he spent the remainder of the 2024 season until his transfer to Forward Madison FC in 2025.

