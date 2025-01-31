Westchester Soccer Club Adds Three Players for Inaugural Season in USL League One

January 31, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC News Release







Mount Vernon, NY - Westchester Soccer Club today continued its expansion of its roster for their inaugural season in USL League One. The three, midfielder Jonathan Bolanos, forward "J.C." Obergon Jr. and midfielder/winger Prince Sadee, join a growing mix of veterans and young, athletic talent as WSC readies to officially open their first season on March 8 in Greenville, SC against Greenville Triumph SC with their home opener at The Stadium at Memorial Park against Rhode Island SC on April 27. All three contracts are subject to approval by the league.

A look at the latest signees:

Jonathan Bolanos (Miramar, Florida) was a two-tim All-Big South First Team selection for High Point University before signing with the Richmond Kickers in 2020. He played with Richmond, setting the USL League One record with 11 assists in the 2022 season, while also being named All-League First Team selection. He then spent the last two seasons with Huntsville City in MLS Next Pro, scoring six goals in 23 appearances.

Juan Carlos "J.C." Obergon Jr. (New York, NY) joins Westchester SC from the Carlotte after winning the 2023 USL Championship Players' Shield with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds. Before joining the Riverhounds during the 2023 summer transfer window, Obregón Jr. played for FC Motagua in Liga Nacional Clausura, the top tier in Honduras' soccer pyramid, for the 2022-23 season. During his time there, FC Motagua reached the Quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League with a victory over Mexican side C.F. Pachuca. From 2019-2022, Obregón Jr. played for Hartford Athletic in USL Championship. In 53 appearances, the forward scored 15 goals and added three assists. Obregón Jr. was the first player in Hartford Athletic history to score in double figures in a single season. Obregón Jr. competed and scored in the 2021 CONCACAF Olympic Qualifiers and 2021 Tokyo Olympics for Honduras. His goal in the qualifiers against the United States secured a spot on the international stage where he scored a key goal in Honduras' win over New Zealand. Before turning pro, Obergon played two seasons for Siena College as well, scoring five goals in two seasons in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

Prince Saydee (Monrovia, Liberia) joins Westchester SC from the Charleston Battery, where he spent the last half of 2024 after beginning the season with Rhode Island FC. He began his international professional career with Slovakian side Slovan Bratislava in 2016, before coming to the U.S. to join Atlanta SC in2019. He has also played for USL Championship side Miami FC, Phoenix Rising FC and Hartford Athletic and appeared for the Liberian National team in the World Cup qualifying matches in 2013.

They join a roster that already include a strong group of Americans with USL experience, including: wing back Kemar Lawrence, fullback Samory Powder, midfielder Conor McGlynn and defender Stephen Payne, midfielder Andrew Jean-Baptiste, defender Joel Johnson newcomer midfielder

Bryan Vazquez, defenders Bobby Fertil-Pierre, Rashid Tetteh and Noah Powder goalkeeper and a trio of Dutch natives in midfielders Daniel Bouman, Dean Diego Guezen and striker Koen Blommestijn

The club will be announcing several more signings in the coming weeks, as they ready for their initial season this coming April. The full schedule is at https://www.westchestersc.com/

