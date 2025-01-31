Forward Madison FC Partners with Amazonas FC

January 31, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has entered into a sporting partnership with Brazilian football club, Amazonas FC, effective immediately. The partnership will consist primarily of sharing information on methods and best practices on the technical side of each club's operations. It will also kindle an impactful relationship between the clubs, aiming to enhance player development initiatives and access new markets with loan and transfer opportunities. This will also foster a connection between cultures and experiences through football as the first ever partnership between a USL League One club and a Brazilian club.

"I'm excited to form this partnership with Amazonas FC," said Head Coach and Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "We will continue to work towards growing the Forward Madison network globally and enhance our brand, strengthen our technical ambitions, and progress our club."

Amazonas FC is a Brazilian Football Club based out of Manaus, Brazil and recognizes the Onça-Pintada, or Jaguar, as the team's mascot and symbol. The club was founded in 2019 and has quickly climbed the divisional ladder in the Brazilian football landscape. After competing in their first national tournament, the Campeonato Amazonense, in 2022, the Jaguars were quickly promoted to Brazil's Série D division. Shortly after, the club was promoted again to Brazil's Série C division in August of 2022 after their statement win over Associação Atlética Portuguesa in the 2022 Série D quarterfinals.

"It is important for us, in the process of expanding our brand, to establish a partnership with a club in the United States," explained Onça-Pintada President, Weslley Couto. "It is a country that views sports in a unique way and certainly has a lot to contribute to Amazonas."

The Jaguars have continued to make lengthy strides in their young career, most notably with their 2023 campaign, where they were crowned Série C league champions. This win not only brought home the first national title for the state of Amazonas but also promoted the team to the Série B division, in which they currently compete. The Jaguars have continued to build upon their successes in recent years, including placing second in the Campeonato Amazonense national tournament in 2024.

