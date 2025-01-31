Midfielder Bachir Ndiaye Returns to Charlotte Independence for Third Season

January 31, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte Independence announced today midfielder Bachir Ndiaye will return for a third consecutive season. In 2024, Ndiaye started 14 games and played in 19 games total, tallying one goal and one assist.

"Being able to bring back Bachir is a huge coup for us. His defensive presence and ability to break up opponents' plays are vital to us," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach, Mike Jeffries. "He is excellent at starting attacking transition moments and has shown great consistency and increased range in his passing. Most importantly, he brings a competitive mentality every day and is able to raise the level of the group when he is on the field."

Ndiaye joined the Jacks in 2023, marking the first season of his senior career. In an injury-riddled season, Ndiaye played in 16 games, starting six games and totaling 822 minutes.

"I'm very happy to be back for another season with this great organization! I look forward to our growth and our quest for success," expressed Ndiaye.

Ndiaye was drafted by Inter Miami CF in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. Ndiaye played one year of college soccer at Louisburg College before transferring to UNC Wilmington for three seasons, earning United Soccer Coaches All-Atlantic First Team Notice and CAA Championship All-Tournament team honors in his senior season.

Ndiaye was born in Dakar, Senegal and moved to Jacksonville, N.C. in 2016. Ndiaye played high school soccer at Northside High School in Roanoke County, Virginia.

The 2025 USL League One Season begins on Saturday, March 15 for the Jacks as they host long-time rivals Richmond Kickers at American Legion Memorial Stadium. 2025 Season Ticket Deposits are available now for just $25 per seat. This year, the club also introduced a new Lil' Jacks Kids Season Ticket which includes all 17 home games starting at just $100.

Visit CharlotteIndependence.com/SeasonTickets for more information.

