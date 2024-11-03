Top-Seeded Orlando Pride to Host Chicago Red Stars in Club's First-Ever Home Playoff Match

November 3, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The No. 1 Orlando Pride now knows its opponent for the Club's first-ever home playoff match, with the team set to battle against No. 8 Chicago Red Stars in the quarterfinal round of the 2024 NWSL Playoffs. The match, presented by Orlando Health, will air on Prime Video with kickoff set for 8 p.m. ET.

Tickets for the match are available at the link here. With home field advantage secured through the semifinal round, fans are able to take advantage of the "We Win, You Win" package, which also includes a ticket to the semifinal match should the Pride advance. Packages start as low as $20 and are available here.

The Pride wrapped a historic 2024 regular season with a 3-2 win over Seattle Reign FC on Saturday, breaking multiple NWSL records over the course of the year. Set to make their first appearance in the postseason since 2017, the Pride finished the regular season and set NWSL records for most points in a single season (60), wins in a single season (18), longest unbeaten streak (24) and longest win streak (8). The Pride also went unbeaten at the friendly confines of Inter&Co Stadium throughout the entire 2024 season and will look to keep that intact in the playoffs.

Eight clubs qualified for the 2024 NWSL Playoffs and, as part of this year's expanded postseason format, the playoffs now consist of four quarterfinal matches, eliminating byes to the semifinals. The quarterfinal round will take place the weekend of Nov. 8-10 with matches airing live across CBS, ESPN/ABC and Prime Video platforms. The semifinal round, set for the weekend of Nov. 16-17, will feature matches on CBS and ESPN/ABC.

The 2024 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel, will take place on Saturday, Nov. 23 and be played at CPKC Stadium, home of the Kansas City Current and the world's first soccer stadium purpose built for a women's professional team.

