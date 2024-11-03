Top-Seeded Orlando Pride to Host Chicago Red Stars in Club's First-Ever Home Playoff Match
November 3, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The No. 1 Orlando Pride now knows its opponent for the Club's first-ever home playoff match, with the team set to battle against No. 8 Chicago Red Stars in the quarterfinal round of the 2024 NWSL Playoffs. The match, presented by Orlando Health, will air on Prime Video with kickoff set for 8 p.m. ET.
Tickets for the match are available at the link here. With home field advantage secured through the semifinal round, fans are able to take advantage of the "We Win, You Win" package, which also includes a ticket to the semifinal match should the Pride advance. Packages start as low as $20 and are available here.
The Pride wrapped a historic 2024 regular season with a 3-2 win over Seattle Reign FC on Saturday, breaking multiple NWSL records over the course of the year. Set to make their first appearance in the postseason since 2017, the Pride finished the regular season and set NWSL records for most points in a single season (60), wins in a single season (18), longest unbeaten streak (24) and longest win streak (8). The Pride also went unbeaten at the friendly confines of Inter&Co Stadium throughout the entire 2024 season and will look to keep that intact in the playoffs.
Eight clubs qualified for the 2024 NWSL Playoffs and, as part of this year's expanded postseason format, the playoffs now consist of four quarterfinal matches, eliminating byes to the semifinals. The quarterfinal round will take place the weekend of Nov. 8-10 with matches airing live across CBS, ESPN/ABC and Prime Video platforms. The semifinal round, set for the weekend of Nov. 16-17, will feature matches on CBS and ESPN/ABC.
The 2024 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel, will take place on Saturday, Nov. 23 and be played at CPKC Stadium, home of the Kansas City Current and the world's first soccer stadium purpose built for a women's professional team.
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 3, 2024
- San Diego Wave FC Earn 3-1 Win over Racing Louisville FC at Lynn Family Stadium to Close out the 2024 Season - San Diego Wave FC
- Kansas City Current Claims NWSL Record for Team Scoring in a Season with 3-1 Win against Chicago Red Stars - Kansas City Current
- Top-Seeded Orlando Pride to Host Chicago Red Stars in Club's First-Ever Home Playoff Match - Orlando Pride
- Bay FC Secures NWSL Playoff Berth with 3-2 Victory Over Houston Dash in Regular-Season Finale - Bay FC
- Houston Dash Split the Regular Season Series with Bay FC to Close the Season - Houston Dash
- RSL Suffer Playoff Shootout Elimination in Minnesota - Utah Royals FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Pride Stories
- Top-Seeded Orlando Pride to Host Chicago Red Stars in Club's First-Ever Home Playoff Match
- Pride Complete Undefeated Home Season, Set NWSL Records for Most Wins and Points in a Single Season with Win Over Seattle
- What to Watch for as the Orlando Pride Host Seattle Reign to Close out the Regular Season, Presented by Verizon
- Watch Orlando Pride vs Seattle Reign on ION
- Match Guide: Orlando Pride vs. Seattle Reign: Fan Appreciation, Presented by Publix