San Diego Wave FC Earn 3-1 Win over Racing Louisville FC at Lynn Family Stadium to Close out the 2024 Season

November 3, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Nov. 3, 2024) - San Diego Wave FC (6-13-7, 25 points) earned a 3-1 win over Racing Louisville FC (7-12-7, 28 points) at Lynn Family Stadium on Sunday night in the club's final match of the season.

San Diego forward Jaedyn Shaw scored in the third minute to earn her team-leading fourth goal of the season. The 19-year-old took a quick touch past her defender, firing a powerful 20-yard strike through traffic, finding the far post to give the Wave the early lead.

In the 22nd minute, the Wave earned a free kick right outside the 18-yard box. Midfielder María Sánchez stood over the ball and hit a perfectly placed shot that ricocheted off the post into the back net to double the lead for San Diego.

Racing Louisville pulled one back in the 68th minute with a goal from Bethany Balcer. Just seven minutes later, San Diego second-half substitute Savannah McCaskill scored her first goal for the club to secure (the victory).

Notes:

Forward Jaedyn Shaw scored her team-leading fourth goal of the season, bringing her professional career total to 13. At just 19 years old, she holds the record for the most goals scored by a teenager in NWSL history.

Midfielder María Sánchez scored her first regular season goal for San Diego. The goal marked the first direct free-kick goal in San Diego's regular-season history and in Sánchez's NWSL career.

Midfielder Savannah McCaskill earned the first goal of her San Diego career. McCaskill has now scored for five different NWSL clubs.

San Diego scored three goals for the first time this season in regular-season play.

Shaw's goal marked the second-quickest goal of the season for San Diego (3rd minute). Amirah Ali scored the club's fastest-ever goal in September at Utah in the first minute. Both Shaw and Ali's goals were assisted by midfielder Delphine Cascarino.

Cascarino recorded her second and third assists in NWSL play.

Forward Kyra Carusa earned her first start since June 22 as the San Diego native returned from injury.

Defender Christen Westphal earned her first start since September 8.

Mya Jones (Lower Leg), Kaitlyn Torpey (Thigh), Kennedy Wesley (Knee), Kimmi Ascanio (Int'l Duty), and Melanie Barcenas (Int'l Duty) were unavailable for selection.

Box Score:

San Diego Wave FC 3:1 Racing Louisville FC

Scoring Summary:

SD - Shaw (4) (Cascarino, 2) 3'

SD - Sánchez (1) 22'

LOU - Balcer (3) 68'

SD - McCaskill (1) (Cascarino, 3) 76'

Misconduct Summary:

LOU - Beckie (Caution) 58'

SD - McNabb (Caution) 60'

LOU - Borges (Caution) 86'

San Diego Wave FC: GK Sheridan ©, D Lundkvist, D Westphal, D McNabb, D Morroni (Doniak 30'), M van Egmond, M Colaprico, M Sánchez (McCaskill 67'), M Cascarino, F Shaw (Bennett 78'), F Carusa (Ali HT)

Subs not used: GK Beall, GK Messner, D Girma

Racing Louisville FC: GK Lund, D Milliet, D Jean (Barón 78'), D Petersen, D Erceg ©, M Beckie (Goins 61'), M Flint (Borges HT), M DiGrande, M Fischer, F Sears (Pokorny 61'), F Balcer (Clegg 72')

Subs not used: GK Bloomer, D Wright, D Bahr, F Motlhalo

Stats Summary: SD / LOU

Shots: 14 / 15

Shots on Target: 8 / 4

Corners: 8 / 2

Fouls: 7 / 8

Offsides: 2 / 1

Saves: 3 / 5

Possession: 60% / 40%

