RSL Suffer Playoff Shootout Elimination in Minnesota

November 3, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







ST. PAUL, Minnesota - Despite finishing the 2024 season with an eight-game unbeaten streak, Real Salt Lake (16-7-11, 59 points, 3rd West) was eliminated from the 2024 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs at the hands of Minnesota United FC Saturday. After a 1-1 draw in regulation time, RSL dropped a 3-1 penalty kick shootout tiebreaker at Allianz Field on Saturday night.

Second-year RSL MF Emeka Eneli netted a 75th-minute equalizer through the legs of Minnesota GK Dayne St. Clair from close range inside the box to cancel out Joseph Rosales' early second-half opener for the hosts. The 1-1 scoreline after 90 minutes forced yet another penalty shootout decider in the series, with the Loons emerging in Tuesday's game one via the same mechanism.

Eneli's late strike represented the 25-year-old's first career postseason goal as well as his second in total on the 2024 season, while RSL GK Zac MacMath once again turned in an exemplary performance during regulation with a total of four saves throughout the match to keep RSL in contention. The stalemate after 90 minutes also extends RSL's unbeaten streak to eight games consecutively, with only two goals conceded in the last 450 minutes over the last 30 days.

