Chicago Red Stars Fall in Regular Season Finale at Home, 1-3

November 3, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - The Chicago Red Stars dropped their last contest of the regular season at home against the Kansas City Current, 1-3. Though early goals from the Current proved too much to come back from, Ally Schlegel's first goal at SeatGeek Stadium since May 1 energized a second half littered with chances for the Red Stars. The Chicago side now heads to Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida to open the 2024 National Women's Soccer League Playoffs against the Orlando Pride Friday, November 8, at 7:00 p.m. CT.

KEY MOMENTS:

11' Kansas City find their way into the left side of the box and get a shot off headed for the right upper corner, but a diving Alyssa Naeher keeps the match scoreless

23' After a throw in, Kansas City's Michelle Cooper draws Alyssa Naeher out of the net and claims the first goal for the Current, 0-1 Kansas City

26' Chaos in the box and a burst of speed allows Debinha to double the Current lead before Naeher can stop the ball, 0-2 Kansas City

33' Following a successful block by Chicago's Natalia Kuikka, Cari Roccaro slips on the wet turf before she can contain the ricochet and the Current's Nichelle Prince scores a third, 0-3 Kansas City

45+1' Bea Franklin rockets the ball forward from midfield to send Mallory Swanson on a run. Swanson edges past her defender to force Kansas City's keeper off her line to slide in and shut down the chance

45+2' Roccaro heads the keeper's throw back to set up a Chicago attack. Ally Schlegel takes possession, but her momentum sends her to the ground before she can take a shot

50' Franklin sends a long ball up the left and finds Chardonnay Curran, whose quick touch redirects the ball to Jameese Joseph in the box, but the chance fizzles out

52' Julia Grosso fights off two Current players in the midfield and sends a ball to Shea Groom who recieves it on the left side of the pitch. Schlegel makes a run that splits Kansas City's defenders, and Groom gets Schlegel the ball with a perfectly placed pass. Schlegel finishes the opportunity and gets Chicago on the board, 1-3 Kansas City

61' Roccaro sends a ball deep in the midfield for Joseph. Two Current defenders step to challenge Joseph, but the forward dances around one and nutmegs the other with a shot that gets scooped up by the keeper

61' Kansas City lofts in a shot from the right at a narrow angle, but Naeher's laser focus and a full extension stop the opportunity

63' Curran receives the ball and turns on the jets, sending in a shot after entering the box. After the tiniest deflection off a Kansas City boot, the chance goes just wide of the net

64' Taylor Malham boots the ball from midfield and into the box after a deflection, where Schlegel flies through the air, but her chance falls short as a Current defender takes her down

72' Like the opportunity minutes before, Franklin sends the ball from midfield into the box. This time Joseph is on the receiving end, but her one-touch shot flies into the arms of the Kansas City keeper

GAME NOTES:

Ally Schlegel's goal tonight ties her with Mallory Swanson. Both lead the team in goals scored with seven each. This is Schlegel's second goal at home this season.

Shea Groom now has 19 assists in her regular-season career. One more would put the savvy veteran in the league's 20/20 Club (20 goals and 20 assists). Groom has 25 regular-season goals to her name.

Despite the score in the first half, Chicago had more possession than Kansas City (61.2% to 38.8%). The team also had more accurate passes in the first half (85.8% to 83.8%) and more passes in the opponent's half (121 to 84).

With four total goals scored tonight, the Red Stars and Kansas City Current have played six consecutive matches with four or more total goals scored, a league record.

Next Game

NWSL Playoffs, Quarterfinals: Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Red Stars November 8, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. CT at Inter&Co Stadium

Goals by Half

1 2 F

CHI 0 1 1

KC 3 0 3

Scoring Summary:

CHI: 52' Ally Schlegel (Shea Groom)

KC: 23' Michelle Cooper (Nichelle Prince), 26' Debinha (Vanessa DiBernardo), 33' Nichelle Prince

Disciplinary Report

CHI:

KC: 81' Hildah Magaia (Yellow Card)

Lineups

CHI: Alyssa Naeher, Natalia Kuikka (Chardonnay Curran), Hannah Anderson, Cari Roccaro, Taylor Malham, Julia Grosso (Ally Cook), Bea Franklin, Shea Groom (Jenna Bike), Mallory Swanson (Jameese Joseph), Camryn Biegalski, Ally Schlegel (Leilanni Nesbeth)

KC: Almuth Schult, Ellis Wheeler, Kayla Sharples (Ballisager Pedersen), Alana Cook (Ball), Hailie Mace, Claire Hutton (Scott), Lo'eau LaBonta (Feist), Michelle Cooper, Nichelle Prince, Debinha (Magaia), Vanessa DiBernardo

