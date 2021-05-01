Top 8 Prospects Headline Indians 2021 Roster

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Colorado Rockies assigned 30 players to Spokane on Saturday for the start of the High-A West season, which opens Tuesday, May 4th. The 30-man roster includes 16 pitchers and 14 position players.

Of the 30 players assigned to Spokane's roster, five are listed in the Colorado Rockies' top eight prospects according to MLB.com. Michale Toglia, a first baseman and native of Gig Harbor, Washington, is the highest rated of the group as Colorado's #3 overall prospect. The 2019 1st round pick (23rd overall) blasted 9 home runs (ranked 2nd in the NWL) along with 26 RBI as a member of the Boise Hawks in 2019.

Fellow top 8 prospects included on the Spokane roster are infielder Aaron Schunk (#5), outfielder Brenton Doyle (#6), left-handed pitcher Helcris Olivarez (#7), and right-handed pitcher Chris McMahon (#8).

Schunk played with Toglia in Boise and led the Hawks in runs and extra base hits for the 2019 season. He was named a Mid-Season and Postseason Northwest League All-Star.

Doyle led the Pioneer League with a .383 batting average in 2019. The 4th round pick also hit 8 home runs and drove in 33 runs for Grand Junction.

Olivarez was a teammate of Doyle's in 2019. The left-hander struck out 61 batters in 47.2 innings with Grand Junction.

McMahon will be making his professional debut in 2021. The former Miami Hurricane was selected in the second round of the 2020 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

Four other Indians also rank in the Rockies' top 25 prospects according to MLB.com: left-handed pitcher Karl Kauffman (#18), infielder Eddy Diaz (#21), right-handed pitcher Ryan Feltner (#23), and outfielder Niko Decolati (#25).

The 2021 season will have six home games broadcasted live on SWX. The dates for the live television broadcasts include:

Friday, May 21st at 6:30 p.m. vs. the Everett AquaSox

Friday, June 11th at 6:30 p.m. vs. the Vancouver Canadians

Friday, July 2nd at 6:30 p.m. vs. the Tri-City Dust Devils

Friday, July 16th at 6:30 p.m. vs. the Eugene Emeralds

Friday, July 30th at 6:30 p.m. vs. the Vancouver Canadians

Friday, August 20th at 6:30 p.m. vs. the Hillsboro Hops

2021 ROSTER (as of 5/1) HIGH-A AFFILIATE OF THE COLORADO ROCKIES

No. PITCHERS (16) Pos. Ht. Wt. B-T DOB Acquired Last School Hometown Previous Experience

## Trysten Barlow LHP 6-1 215 L-L 12/31/1996 16th/2019 Mississippi State Halls, TN DSL Colorado (2019)

## Nick Bush LHP 5-11 175 L-L 8/23/1996 8

th/2018 Louisiana State Leesburg, GA Asheville (2019)

## Moises Ceja RHP 6-0 175 R-R 8/17/1995 32nd/2017 UCLA Arleta, CA Lancaster (2019)

## Luke Chevalier RHP 6-1 200 R-R 3/1/1996 26th/2019 Northern State Sioux Falls, SD Boise (2019)

## Ryan Feltner RHP 6-4 190 R-R 9/2/1996 4

th/2018 Ohio State Hudson, OH Asheville (2019)

## Trent Fennell RHP 6-5 205 R-R 11/26/1995 24th/2018 Barton Dunn, NC Asheville (2019)

## David Hill RHP 6-2 195 R-R 5/27/1994 4

th/2015 San Diego Orange, CA Lancaster (2018)

## Boby Johnson RHP 6-1 185 R-R 4/8/1997 16th/2018 Bradley Miller, MO Asheville (2019)

## Karl Kauffmann RHP 6-2 200 R-R 8/15/1997 Comp B/2019 Michigan Bloomfield Hills, MI N/A

## Shelby Lackey RHP 6-3 190 R-R 7/8/1997 18th/2018 Pacific Linden, CA Asheville (2019)

## Chris McMahon RHP 6-2 217 R-R 2/4/1999 2

nd/2020 Miami West Palm Beach, FL N/A

## Helcris Olivarez LHP 6-2 192 L-L 8/8/2000 IFA/2016 N/A San Francisco De Macoris, DR Grand Junction (2019)

## Riley Pint RHP 6-5 225 R-R 11/6/1997 1

st/2016 St. Thomas Aquinas HS Lenexa, KS Asheville (2019)

## PJ Poulin LHP 6-1 195 R-L 7/25/1996 11th/2018 Connecticut Marion, MA Asheville (2019)

## Raymells Rosa RHP 6-2 180 R-R 12/6/1998 IFA/2016 N/A San Pedro De Macoris, DR Asheville (2019)

## Derrik Watson RHP 6-2 175 R-R 8/21/1994 25th/2017 Murray State St. Louis, MO Asheville (2019)

No. CATCHERS (3) Pos. Ht. Wt. B-T DOB Acquired Last School Hometown Previous Experience

## Daniel Cope C 6-0 195 R-R 6/15/1997 13th/2019 Cal State Fullerton San Diego, CA Boise (2019)

## AJ Lewis C/UTL 5-10 195 R-R 5/31/1998 FA/2020 Eastern Kentucky Chicago, IL N/A

## Willie MacIver C 6-2 205 R-R 10/28/1996 9

th/2018 Washington Pleasant Hill, CA Asheville (2019)

No. INFIELDERS (7) Pos. Ht. Wt. B-T DOB Acquired Last School Hometown Previous Experience

## Jack Blomgren INF 5-10 180 R-R 9/27/1998 5

th/2020 Michigan Milton, WI N/A

## Kyle Datres INF 6-0 205 R-R 1/5/1996 12th/2018 North Carolina Williamsport, PA Asheville (2019)

## Eddy Diaz INF 6-0 171 R-R 2/14/2000 IFA/2017 N/A Matanzas, Cuba Grand Junction (2019)

## LJ Hatch INF 5-11 175 R-R 5/18/1994 FA/2017 New Mexico State Shawnee, KS Lancaster (2019)

## Aaron Schunk INF 6-2 205 R-R 7/24/1997 2

nd/2019 Georgia Decatur, GA Boise (2019)

## Hunter Stovall INF 5-8 170 R-R 9/5/1996 FA/2020 Mississippi State Milwaukee, WI Johnson City (2019)

## Michael Toglia INF 6-5 226 S-L 8/16/1998 1

st/2019 UCLA Gig Harbor, WA Boise (2019)

No. OUTFIELDERS (4) Pos. Ht. Wt. B-T DOB Acquired Last School Hometown Previous Experience

## John Cresto OF/INF 6-3 225 R-R 12/15/1996 28th/2018 Santa Clara Encinitas, CA Asheville (2019)

## Niko Decolati OF 6-1 215 R-R 8/12/1997 6

th/2018 Loyola Marymount Las Vegas, NV Asheville (2019)

## Brenton Doyle OF 6-3 200 R-R 5/14/1998 4

th/2019 Shephard Warrenton, VA Grand Junction (2019)

## Cade Harris OF 6-2 195 L-R 5/27/1997 10th/2018 Oklahoma Leona, TX Asheville (2019)

MANAGER: Scott Little DEVELOPMENT SUPERVISOR: Freddie Ocasio HITTING COACH: Zach Osborne PITCHING COACH: Ryan Kibler

PHYSICAL PERFORMANCE COACH: Tyler Grisdale TRAINER: Coy Coker VIDEOGRAPHER: Blake Thomas CLUBHOUSE MANAGER: Joey Scott

