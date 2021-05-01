Hillsboro Hops' 2021 Opening Day Roster Features 3 First-Rounders, Numerous Top Prospects

Hillsboro, OR. - The three-time champion Hillsboro Hops (@HillsboroHops), in conjunction with their parent club, the Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks), released their 2021 Opening Day roster on Friday, in preparation for their first season elevated to the High-A West League. The 120-game season begins on Tuesday, May 4th.

The 27-player roster features three recent first-round draft choices-outfielder Corbin Carroll, the 16th player taken in the 2019 draft; RHP Drey Jameson ,the 34th player taken in the 2019 draft; and RHP Bryce Jarvis, the 18th player taken in the 2020 draft. All three are listed by MLBpipeline.com as among the top 30 prospects in the Diamondbacks' chain-Carroll at #1, Jarvis at #8 and Jameson at #22. (Carroll is listed as the #40 prospect in all of baseball.) Four other Hops players are included in the D-backs' Top 30-RHP Luis Frias at #9, infielder Blaze Alexander at #18, RHP (and former Oregon Duck) Ryne Nelson at #20, and RHP Matt Tabor at #24.

Carroll, Jameson, Frias and Nelson all played for the Hops' championship club in 2019, along with five other returners: outfielder Dom Canzone, catcher Nick Dalesandro, RHP Yaramil Hiraldo, infielder Ricky Martinez and LHP Nick Snyder.

Tabor played for the Hops in 2018. Other returning Hops-all from the 2018 season-include RHP Jackson Goddard, LHP Kenny Hernandez, outfielder Tra Holmes, third baseman Buddy Kennedy, RHP Kai-Wei Lin, RHP Wesley Rodriguez and RHP Kyler Stout.

Jarvis and Alexander headline a list of 12 newcomers that also includes the Diamondbacks' 7th-rounder from 2019, first baseman Spencer Brickhouse.

The Hops are managed by Vince Harrison. Coaches include Juan Francia, hitting instructor K.C. Judge, and pitching coach Shane Loux.

The Hops open play on Tuesday at home at Ron Tonkin Field against the Seattle Mariners' affiliate, the Everett Aquasox, at 6:35PM, with the game airing on Rip City Radio 620AM (the pregame show begins at 6:05). The opening six-game series continues through Sunday, May 9th. On Monday, May 10th, the Hops will play a doubleheader at Ron Tonkin Field at 5PM against archrival Eugene.

