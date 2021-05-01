Ems Unveil Opening Day Roster

May 1, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR â Spoiler Alert: this roster is LOADED. The Eugene Emeralds, proud affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, are thrilled to unveil the Opening Day roster for the 2021 Minor League Baseball season, the organization's first season at the High-A level.

Entering the first year of a ten-year player development agreement with the San Francisco Giants, the Ems will have not one, not two, but THREE former first round picks suiting up on Opening Day: C Patrick Bailey, OF Hunter Bishop, and INF Will Wilson.

A duo of touted pitching prospects in LHP Seth Corry (#5 ranked SF prospect, per MLB.com) and RHP Kei-Wei Teng (#18 ranked SF prospect, per MLB.com) will look to anchor the Eugene rotation while 1B Logan Wyatt (#20 ranked SF prospect, per MLB.com) figures to play an integral part in the lineup.

All told, the Emeralds will boast seven players drafted in the top five rounds of the MLB Draft while also carrying a number of ballyhooed international signings.

NAME POSITION ACQUIRED

Carter Aldrete INF 15thÂ Round (2019)

Nicholas Avila RHP 26thÂ Round (2019)

Patrick Bailey C 1stÂ Round (2020)

Solomon Bates LHP 8thÂ Round (2018)

Hunter Bishop OF 1stÂ Round (2019)

Seth Corry LHP 3rdÂ Round (2017)

R.J. Dabovich RHP 4thÂ Round (2020)

Tyler Fitzgerald INF 4thÂ Round (2019)

Jacob Gonzalez INF 2ndÂ Round (2017)

Jasier Herrera RHP International Free Agent (2014)

Caleb Kilian RHP 8thÂ Round (2019)

Franklin Labour OF International Free Agent (2015)

Jose Marte RHP International Free Agent (2015)

Brandon Martorano C 16thÂ Round (2019)

Nick Morreale RHP 14thÂ Round (2019)

Ismael Munguia OF International Free Agent (2015)

Connor Nurse RHP 34thÂ Round (2017)

Travis Perry RHP 28thÂ Round (2018)

Taylor Rashi RHP 16thÂ Round (2017)

Diego Rincones OF International Free Agent (2015)

Sean Roby INF 12thÂ Round (2018)

John Russell RHP 16thÂ Round (2017)

Tyler Schimpf RHP 13thÂ Round (2017)

Kai-Wei Teng RHP Trade w/ Minnesota (2019)

Bryce Tucker RHP 14thÂ Round (2018)

Ryan Walker RHP 31stÂ Round (2018)

Simon Whiteman INF 9thÂ Round (2019)

Javeyan Williams OF 22ndÂ Round (2019)

Will Wilson INF Trade w/ Los Angeles Angels (2019)

Logan Wyatt INF 2ndÂ Round (2019)

The Emeralds will start the 2021 season on the road with a six-game series against the Spokane Indians followed by a doubleheader against the Hillsboro Hops. The Emeralds open the home slate of the season on Thursday, May 13 against the Hillsboro Hops.

Information regarding tickets to Emeralds home games will be available at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or by calling (541) 342-5367.

Stay up to date with the Emeralds by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A West affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and won the Larry MacPhail Award in 2018, awarded to the club with the top promotional efforts in all of Minor League Baseball. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from May 1, 2021

Ems Unveil Opening Day Roster - Eugene Emeralds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.