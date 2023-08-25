Tonight's Owlz Game Postponed

Tonight's game between the Northern Colorado Owlz and the Grand Junction Jackalopes has been POSTPONED by inclement weather and will be made up as part of a DOUBLEHEADER tomorrow starting at 4 p.m. Both games will be seven innings and the second game will start at 7 p.m. or 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Fans with tickets for Friday's game can use them for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader or exchange their tickets for another game throughout the season by contacting tickets@futurelegendscomplex.com. Ticket holders for either Friday or Saturday's game are welcome to stay for both games of the doubleheader, fans can redeem tickets for the game they do not already have them for at the box office. The Future Legends Field Box Office will open two hours prior to first pitch of the first game.

Additionally, the Hometown Heroes Night FREE ticket offer for military/veterans, police, firefighters, EMS and healthcare workers will be available for both games of the doubleheader. Those eligible can show their ID/badge at the box office on gameday.

Parking & Gameday Info

ROAD CLOSURE INFO - https://windsorprojectconnect.com/257-eastman-construction

