PaddleHeads Claim Home Field Advantage Throughout Postseason

MISSOULA, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads would lead for a large chunk of time in regulation in Game 3 of a 6-game set opposite the Glacier Range Riders. Alfredo Villa would keep Glacier under control for the bulk of the night allowing Missoula to stay in the lead. Glacier would find an approach down the stretch however, scoring in the final 3 innings to tighten things up. Needing just one more victory to clinch the best regular season record in the Pioneer League, action would be decided in a 'knockout.'

A wild sequence of events involving a play at the plate saw the bottom of the 9th end in a 3-3 tie sending the game into a 'Knockout.' After winning a game in July at Glacier in a 'Knockout, Dondrei Hubbard would once again be called upon. The Texas native would hit 2 home runs in his 1st round effort. Dean Miller of Glacier would launch 1 home run on his first swing of round 1 seemingly looking confident in an effort to tie or get past Hubbard. Miller would slowly see the 2 minute clock dwindle by stuck on 1 home run however. In the end, Miller would not be able to come through allowing Missoula to hang on in a 'Knockout' win.

The win for Missoula was relevant for more reasons than one as it has an effect on the Pioneer League postseason. The victory ensured that the PaddleHeads will finish the regular season with the best record of any club in the Pioneer League during the regular season for the 3rd season in row. This also means that Missoula will have home field advantage throughout the Pioneer League Playoffs.

