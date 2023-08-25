Last Homestand of the 2023 Season

BOISE, ID: The Hawks return home on Tuesday, August 29 after a two-week road trip and welcome in the Grand Junction Jackalopes for a six-game series and the Missoula PaddleHeads for a three-game series. They will finish up the 2023 Regular Season on Wednesday, September 6th.

Tuesday, August 29 vs. Grand Junction Jackalopes

Gates Open: 6:00 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Four Dollar Tuesday; Fans can purchase a General Admission seat and hot dog for only $4. Available while supplies last.

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksAugust29

Wednesday, August 30 vs. Grand Junction Jackalopes

Gates Open: 6:00 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Hometown Heroes Wednesday (Clark Wardle, Pepsi, Pioneer Federal Credit Union, EverGreen Homes, The Azek Company, Umpqua Bank, Front Porch Properties, Lombard Condrad, Advanced Control Systems and P1FCU); Every Wednesday home game, the Boise Hawks and their partners will recognize and honor the Treasure Valley's hometown heroes.

Bark in the Park; Fans can bring their four-legged friends to the game every Wednesday.

Cornhole Tournament; Participate in a cornhole tournament presented by Cornhole Idaho and Jimmy Johns in The Garden. Open to the public and it is a $5 entry fee. You will receive a complimentary drink voucher after payment and registration.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksAugust30

Thursday, August 31 vs. Grand Junction Jackalopes

Gates Open: 5:45 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Thirsty Thursday (Coors Light, Cumulus Media); Fans can enjoy $2 domestic drafts, $2 Pepsi products, and Buy One, Get One Topo Chico Hard Seltzers all game long.

Thursday Night Concert Series; Come to The Garden at Memorial Stadium early (5:45 PM to 6:45 PM) for a pre-game concert from Wayne White and happy hour drink offers.

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksAugust31

Friday, September 1 vs. Grand Junction Jackalopes

Gates Open: 5:45 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Post-game Fireworks (Idaho Transportation Department, KBOI-TV CBS2); After the game, the Boise Hawks will light up the sky with one of the best fireworks shows in all the Treasure Valley.

Boise Baconators (Wendy's); The Boise Baconators are back to take the field for their last game of the season. Before the game, the Boise Baconators will be at the local Wendy's (Glenwood and Chinden) from 12:30PM to 1:30PM for a meet and greet. Stop by for lunch, photos, and autographs.

Friday Night Concert Series; Come to The Garden at Memorial Stadium early (5:45 PM to 6:45 PM) for a pre-game concert from Freudian Slip and happy hour drink offers.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksSep1

Saturday, September 2 vs. Grand Junction Jackalopes

Gates Open: 5:45 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Fan Appreciation Week - Post-game Fireworks (KBOI-TV CBS2); After the game, the Boise Hawks will light up the sky with one of the best fireworks shows in all the Treasure Valley.

2023 Team Poster Giveaway; The first 500 fans through the gates will take home a 2023 Boise Hawks Team Poster.

Fan Appreciation Week - Team Autograph Night; Fans will have the opportunity to collect autographs from Boise Hawks players and coached after the game and firework show.

Boise State Men's Basketball, Max Rice Appearance; The Boise Hawks welcome Boise State Men's Basketball Guard, Max Rice, to Memorial Stadium as part of the Boise Hawks' Boise State Student Athlete Appearance Series. Max will be available for fan meet and greet, pictures and autographs during the game.

Saturday Night Concert Series; Come to The Garden at Memorial Stadium early (5:45 PM to 6:45 PM) for a pre-game concert and happy hour drink offers.

Saturday Pre-Game Baseball Clinic (St. Luke's Children's Hospital); Kids can join the Boise Hawks players on the field (6:35 PM - 6:55 PM) for a free pre-game baseball skills clinic.

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksSep2

Sunday, September 3 vs. Grand Junction Jackalopes

Gates Open: 12:00 PM First Pitch: 1:05 PM

Kids Club Sunday (Albertsons); Kids Club Members 12 and under will receive a complimentary General Admission seat, free access to the Project Filter Kids Zone, a complimentary hot dog, and a chance to run the bases following the game.

Kids Club Nintendo Switch Giveaway; One lucky Kids Club member will be announced the winner of a Nintendo Switch. Winner need not be present to win.

Bark in the Park; Fans can bring their four-legged friends to the game every Sunday.

Boise Papas Fritas (Craig Stein Brewing, Radio Rancho, Pepsi, Toyota); The Boise Hawks are participating in MiLB's Copa de la Diversion, as the Boise Papas Fritas. A tribute to the potato - Idaho's state vegetable - and the farming community which drives the state's economy, the Papas Fritas aim to strengthen the connection between the organization and the neighboring Hispanic community through ballpark offerings and ballpark experience.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksSep3

Monday, September 4 vs. Missoula PaddleHeads (Labor Day Monday)

Gates Open: 12:00 PM First Pitch: 1:05 PM

Fan Appreciation Week - Dollar Day (Falls Brand); Fans can enjoy hot dogs, popcorn, snocones, and ice cream sandwiches for just $1 all game long.

Fan Appreciation Week - Post-game Catch on the Field; Fans are invited to play catch on the field after the game (fans must bring their own balls and gloves).

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksSep4

Tuesday, September 5 vs. Missoula PaddleHeads

Gates Open: 6:00 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Four Dollar Tuesday; Fans can purchase a General Admission seat and hot dog for only $4. Available while supplies last.

Fan Appreciation Week - Mystery Autograph Ball; Fans can come to the game and purchase a mystery signed baseball. Autographs may be from past or present Boise Hawk players, celebrities, or minor/major league baseball players.

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksSep5

Wednesday, September 6 vs. Missoula PaddleHeads

Gates Open: 6:00 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Hometown Heroes Wednesday (Clark Wardle, Pepsi, Pioneer Federal Credit Union, EverGreen Homes, The Azek Company, Umpqua Bank, Front Porch Properties, Lombard Condrad, Advanced Control Systems and P1FCU); Every Wednesday home game, the Boise Hawks and their partners will recognize and honor the Treasure Valley's hometown heroes.

Fan Appreciation Week - Money Giveaway (Moneytree); All fans entering the gates will receive an envelope containing an undisclosed amount, ranging from Hawks Bucks (stadium money) to $100 CASH.

Bark in the Park; Fans can bring their four-legged friends to the game every Wednesday.

Cornhole Tournament; Participate in a cornhole tournament presented by Cornhole Idaho and Jimmy Johns in The Garden. Open to the public and it is a $5 entry fee. You will receive a complimentary drink voucher after payment and registration.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksSep6

About the Boise Hawks

The Hawks are the Treasure Valley's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. Tickets for all home games are on sale now, online and in-person. To stay up to date on all things Boise Hawks, follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/boisehawksbaseball) or visit www.BoiseHawks.com.

