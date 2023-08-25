Mustangs Snag Longest Winning Streak of Season

The Mustangs defeat the Chukars 10-4 on a fantastic outing from Luke Trueman and three home runs.

The Mustangs have now won five straight - the longest winning streak of the year - and they have won seven of their last eight ballgames.

With a Glacier win over Missoula Friday night, the Mustangs are now only four games back of the second-half north division lead.

With the Mustangs leading 5-0 in the fourth, the first homer came from Taylor Lomack, who led it off with a 441 foot blast over the left field wall to make it 6-0. Luke Trueman worked out of a jam in the fifth with two one-out baserunners, Brandon Bohning grounded into an inning ending 6-4-3 double play.

Trueman induced another 6-4-3 double play in the sixth, but Michael Kohn put the Chukars on the board with a solo homer to make it 6-1.

The Mustangs put the game away in the sixth and seventh. Leading off the sixth, Mikey Edie doubled and stole third, while Lomack hit him home to make it 7-1. Gabe Wurtz picked up his second of three hits to score Lomack to give the Mustangs an 8-1 lead. John Michael Faile hit an RBI double to score Wurtz and the Ponies led 9-1 after six.

The Chukars jumped on Trueman in the seventh. Herron Jr. hit a leadoff single, followed by a two-run Tyler Wyatt homer pulled the Chukars within six by a score of 9-3. Trueman left the game after striking out Hunter Hudson and giving up a single to Brandon Bohning.

Nate Jenkins climbed the hill and induced a ground ball to Sam Troyer, but a Connor Denning error kept the inning alive. Jenkins hit the next two batters, and one more run scored to make it 9-4.

Brady West delivered the dagger in the seventh with a first pitch homer down the right-field line to lead off the seventh to make it 10-4.

Jenkins tossed the next inning facing one more than the minimum as Fennelly had an error which allowed Tyler Wyatt to reach. Jenkins struck out two batters.

Keagan McGinnis closed it out with a strikeout and two ground balls to end the game.

The Mustangs have now won the series and hope to take game five starting at 6:15 p.m. Saturday with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN 910/105.5 KBLG or ESPN910.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloSports.

