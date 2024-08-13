Tonight's Game Postponed
August 13, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)
Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release
Tonight's (8/13) game against the Yolo High Wheelers has been postponed due to weather. We will now play two seven-inning games on Saturday, August 17th starting at 4pm. A ticket to tonight's game will get you into Saturday's games.
