Tonight's Game Postponed

August 13, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







Tonight's (8/13) game against the Yolo High Wheelers has been postponed due to weather. We will now play two seven-inning games on Saturday, August 17th starting at 4pm. A ticket to tonight's game will get you into Saturday's games.

