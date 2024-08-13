Boise Hawks Baseball Week 12 Recap

August 13, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

BOISE, Idaho - The Boise Hawks split a six-game series at home with the Billings Mustangs, August 6-11.

Boise is 18-6 in the second half, one game ahead of the Missoula PaddleHeads and three games in front of the Oakland Ballers at the midway point. The Hawks will play 18 of their final-24 regular season games on the road, including a six-game series at Oakland, August 13-18.

Mike Peterson (9-5) leads the Pioneer League in wins and leadoff man Michael O'Hara is riding an 11-game hitting streak.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

August 6

Mike Peterson fired two-hit shutout ball over six innings and picked up his league-leading ninth win of the season in a 6-0 victory. Michael O'Hara led off the game with his first-career home run and Micah Yonamine also homered.

August 7

Noah Marcelo belted a three-run home run in a five-run first inning and finished with four RBI in an 8-5 win. Troy Viola homered in the victory.

August 9

After Thursday's game was postponed due to poor air quality, the Hawks posted a 7-5 victory on Friday night. Yonamine homered and drove in three and Tyner Hughes added a two-run home run.

August 10

The Hawks were swept in a doubleheader in a pair of seven inning games. O'Hara had three hits in an 8-3 loss in the opener. Trevor Minder went 3-for-3 in the nightcap, a 6-5 loss.

August 11

Max Jung-Goldberg was 4-for-4, but the Hawks dropped a 6-5 decision for the second-straight game.

