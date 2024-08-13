Thunderstorm Forces Postponement Tuesday
August 13, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)
Billings Mustangs News Release
Severe rain this afternoon forced a postponement of Tuesday's game.
The Mustangs and Raptors will hold a doubleheader 5:05 p.m. Wednesday with game two slated to begin approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
Fans may exchange their ticket to Tuesday, August 13th's game for any upcoming 2024 Mustangs home game for any ticket of equal or lesser value.
