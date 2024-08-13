This Week with the Jackalopes

August 13, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Jackalopes have another full week of promos planned for this week, come out to Suplizio Field and check out all the fun we have in store!

August 15 - Prostate Cancer Awareness Night (Foam Finger giveaway to first 250 fans)

Join us for Prostate Cancer Awareness Night on Thursday, August 15th where we will be giving away Jackalopes foam fingers to the first 250 fans!

August 16 - Rodeo Night

Friday, August 16th is Rodeo Night at Suplizio Field! We'll be joined by the CMU Rodeo Team to bring you a ton of exciting rodeo-themed activities. We'll have a mechanical bull, baby goat petting zoo, bull fighter barrell, roping dummies and more! Be sure to bring your Mav Card if you're a CMU student to receive a ticket for $5!

August 17 - Donate Life Night

We'll be joined by Donate Life CO on Saturday, August 17th who will have an informational stand set up in the concourse!

August 18 - Taco Bell Patriotic Jersey Auction

On Sunday, August 18th we'll be auctioning off our Patriotic Jerseys sponsored by Taco Bell! Come place a bid on your favorite players' jersey!

