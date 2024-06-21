Tonight's Game Postponed to Sunday Due to Weather
June 21, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)
Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release
Tonight's (6/21) game has been postponed due to the weather. The game will be made up on Sunday as part of a double-header that will start at 11am. We will still be doing all previously planned promotions!
Check out the Grand Junction Jackalopes Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...
Pioneer League Stories from June 21, 2024
- Tonight's Game Postponed to Sunday Due to Weather - Grand Junction Jackalopes
- Jackalopes Announce 2024 Promo Calendar - Grand Junction Jackalopes
- Freddy Finds his First Homer of the Season as Range Riders Cruise to Win - Glacier Range Riders
- Ballers Beaten, 8-4 - Oakland Ballers
- Ponies Kick the Moose in Thriller - Billings Mustangs
- Mustangs Hold off Late Inning Push in 5-4 Defeat - Missoula PaddleHeads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.