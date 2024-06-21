Sports stats



Grand Junction Jackalopes

Tonight's Game Postponed to Sunday Due to Weather

June 21, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)
Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release


Tonight's (6/21) game has been postponed due to the weather. The game will be made up on Sunday as part of a double-header that will start at 11am. We will still be doing all previously planned promotions!
