Tonight's Game Postponed to Sunday Due to Weather

June 21, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







Tonight's (6/21) game has been postponed due to the weather. The game will be made up on Sunday as part of a double-header that will start at 11am. We will still be doing all previously planned promotions!

