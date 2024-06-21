Ballers Beaten, 8-4

DAVIS, Calif. -- Brad Burckel drove in three runs on the first two pitches he saw on Thursday, but it wasn't enough in a 8-4 loss to the Yolo High Wheelers. The High Wheelers used a three-run fourth and four-run fifth to secure their fifth win in the last six games.

Burckel wasted no time getting the Ballers on the board in the second inning. The Oakland shortstop destroyed the first pitch of the frame, an inside fastball, and deposited it into the trees behind the right field foul pole. It resulted in his sixth long ball of the season and third against Yolo, after his two-homer game on June 9.

Then in the third, the Ballers mounted a two-out rally. Trevor Halsema lined a single over short, Noah Martinez worked a four-pitch walk (his second of three free passes on the night), and Jaylen Smith delivered an infield hit to load the bases for Burckel.

Yolo starter Brandon McPherson was not about to make the same mistake twice after giving up the first-pitch homer to Burckel in the prior inning. So, he started him off with a breaking ball.

But Burckel prevailed again. He stung a ground ball through the right side for a two-run single, handing Oakland a 3-0 edge.

Meanwhile, Reed Butz threw three hitless innings in his start for the Ballers. He filled in for scheduled starter Carson Lambert, whose contract was purchased by the Toronto Blue Jays. In just his second start of the year, Butz lasted a season-high four innings and matched his season-best with four strikeouts.

The High Wheelers responded in the fourth. Tanner Smith crushed a two-out, two-run double to right field, tying the game at three.

In the fifth, Bobby Lada delivered a go-ahead, two-run single up the middle to put Yolo ahead 5-3. Later in the frame, Alejandro Figueredo lifted an opposite-field, two-run shot to right field for his first big fly as a High Wheeler.

Austin Davis got one back for the Ballers with an RBI single in the eighth, his second hit of the game, but Oakland couldn't erase the deficit. The Ballers can even up the series at two games apiece on Friday with first pitch set for 4:30 p.m. You can listen on 860 AM The Answer.

