Freddy Finds his First Homer of the Season as Range Riders Cruise to Win

June 21, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Glacier Range Riders News Release







FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT. - The Glacier Range Riders (17-10) galloped to a convincing win Thursday night, utilizing three home runs and a stellar start by Cullen Kafka to down the Great Falls Voyagers (6-21). Home runs came from Freddy Guilamo, Ajay Szcepkowski, and Chad Castillo in the 9-1 win.

Kafka got the ball rolling with a nuclear performance on the bump. He fired five innings to get the winning decision, allowing no runs and only two hits, and nine strikeouts. Aidan McEvoy took over for him throwing two scoreless. Before Keaton Carattini and Jack Lynch closed it out with an inning each. The pitched staff joined together teamed up for 15 strikeouts.

Castillo got the scoring started with an RBI single into centerfield in the first, then in the second, Freddy Guilamo hammered a shot deep off the fence above the 406 sign for an RBI double to make it 2-0 Glacier. The train came off the tracks for Voyagers in the third as Mason Dinesen had an RBI infield single, before Castillo smacked a two-run shot, and JD McLaughlin chipped in a sacrifice fly.

Then, in the sixth inning, the Range Riders capped off the dominant performance with back-to-back home runs by Guilamo and Sczepkowski, before Nick Block added a sacrifice fly himself to make the score 9-0.

The Range Riders have taken a 2-1 lead in the series, and now take the series to a Friday night clash with the Voyagers. First pitch is slated for 7:05 PM at Glacier Bank Park.

