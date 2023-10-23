Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 1: October 23, 2023

October 23, 2023









Overall Record: 0-0-1-0, 5th Central Division, Current Streak: 1 Winless

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

October 21 at Kalamazoo (3-2 Loss/Overtime)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

October 27 at Fort Wayne (8 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

WALLEYE NOTES

Walleye drop season opener: The Toledo Walleye lost 3-2 in overtime to the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday night. Despite the loss, the Walleye were able to claim a point as they took the game to overtime courtesy of a goal by Alexandre Doucet in the third frame. Conlan Keenan also found the back of the net for the Walleye, putting the first goal of the year into the net for the Walleye and a 1-0 lead at the time. Kirill Tyutyayev was doing the dishes as he collected two assists between the two goals, his eleventh and twelfth career points against Kalamazoo, now with two goals and ten assists. Grant Gabriele and Brandon Hawkins each collected their first points of the season with assists. John Lethemon took the overtime loss in the net, allowing three goals while saving 24 of 27 shots. Toledo outshot Kalamazoo 31-27 overall, and Toledo was 1/4 on power plays while Kalamazoo was 0/2 on power plays.

Tyutyayev's Kalamazoo klobbering: Forward Kirill Tyutyayev has tallied 12 career points against the Kalamazoo Wings, being two goals and ten assists. Tyutyayev collected four multi-assist games against the Wings before finally finding the paydirt against them with two goals in the same game on February 10, 2023. With two more assists in the season opener, Tyutyayev has six career multi-point games against the Wings, and will look to continue that as the season continues.

Doucet's debut: Alexandre Doucet made an impact in his professional hockey debut as he scored a power play in the season opener against the Kalamazoo Wings to claim not only his first professional goal, but also the first power play goal of the season for the Fish. Doucet's goal at the time was an equalizer that destined the Walleye and Wings for overtime at Wings Event Center.

We're onto Fort Wayne: After dropping the season opener in Kalamazoo, the Walleye will look to bounce back as they head to Fort Wayne to open the season series with the Komets on Friday, October 27. The Walleye were able to claim a point in the loss as they look ahead to Friday's matchup before returning home for the home opener.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Kirill Tyutyayev (0 goals, 2 assists = 2 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

John Lethemon (0-0-1, 3.00 GAA, .889 SVP)

