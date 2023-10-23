Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - October 23

Tulsa hosts Cincinnati in back-to-back contests to kick off 2023-24 Hockey at the BOK Center

OVERALL RECORD: 0-2-0-0

LAST WEEK: 0-2-0-0

FAST FACTS

-Karl Boudrias scored the first Oilers goal of the 2023-24 season

.Karl Boudrias recorded the lone multi-point game (1G, 1A) on opening weekend (Oct.21)

. Tomas Suchanek stopped 26 of 27 shots in his pro debut on Oct. 22

. Jimmy Lodge played in his first game as an Oiler since Feb. 23, 2016 on Sunday, Oct. 22.

. Michael Farren pulled Tulsa within one goal with 1:52 remaining on Oct. 21 before eventually falling 5-3

. Dante Sheriff scored his first power-play goal of the 2023-24 season on Oct. 21

. Tulsa was shutout for the first time in 2023-24 by Garrett Metcalf

TEAM TRENDS

. Tulsa is 4-1-0-1 in six home openers under head coach Rob Murray

. The Oilers have not scored at even strength this season (Two PPG, one SHG)

. Tulsa is 0-2-0-0 when allowing the first goal

. The Oilers are 0-2-0-0 when outshooting their opponent

. The Oilers are 0-1-0-0 when tied after one period

. Tulsa finished with 70 shots on opening weekend, split evenly with 35 in each game

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Saturday, Oct. 21- Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies

- Grizzlies won game 5-3

- Tulsa outshot Utah 35-32

- Tulsa went 2/6 on the power play and 3/4 on the penalty kill

- Gage Alexander made 27 saves on 32 shots

- Karl Boudrias finished the game with two points (1G, 1A)

. Kylce Crnkovic picked up his first professional assist

. Kyle Betts and Brandon Culter each finished with two points for Utah (1G, 1A)

. Trent Miner stopped 32 of 35 shots

Sunday, Oct. 22- Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies

- Utah won game 1-0

- Tulsa outshot Utah 35-27

- Tomas Suchanek stopped 26 of 27 Utah shots

- Garrett Metcalf pitched a 35-save shutout

- Brandon Culter scored his second goal of the weekend

- Tulsa went 0/3 on the power play and 2/2 on the penalty kill

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times CT)

Saturday, Oct. 28 vs Cincinnati - BOK Center- 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Oct.29 vs Cincinnati - BOK Center - 4:05 p.m.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 2 - Karl Boudrias

GOALS: 1 - Karl Boudrias, Dante Sheriff, Michael Farren

ASSISTS: 1 - Karl Boudrias, E. Matsushima, Kyle Crnkovic, Jarod Hilderman

PLUS/MINUS: +1 - Kalvyn Watson

PIMS: 4 - Tyler Poulsen

PP GOALS: 1 - Dante Sheriff, Karl Boudrias

SH GOALS: 1 - Michael Farren

GW GOALS: N/A

SHOTS: 10- Ryan Olsen

WINS: N/A

GAA: 1.02- Tomas Suchanek

SAVE %: .963 - Tomas Suchanek

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 2/7 (28.6%)

Last Week - 2/7 (28.6%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall -5/6 (83.3%)

Last Week - 5/6 (83.3%)

