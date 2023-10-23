Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - October 23
October 23, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
Tulsa hosts Cincinnati in back-to-back contests to kick off 2023-24 Hockey at the BOK Center
OVERALL RECORD: 0-2-0-0
LAST WEEK: 0-2-0-0
FAST FACTS
-Karl Boudrias scored the first Oilers goal of the 2023-24 season
.Karl Boudrias recorded the lone multi-point game (1G, 1A) on opening weekend (Oct.21)
. Tomas Suchanek stopped 26 of 27 shots in his pro debut on Oct. 22
. Jimmy Lodge played in his first game as an Oiler since Feb. 23, 2016 on Sunday, Oct. 22.
. Michael Farren pulled Tulsa within one goal with 1:52 remaining on Oct. 21 before eventually falling 5-3
. Dante Sheriff scored his first power-play goal of the 2023-24 season on Oct. 21
. Tulsa was shutout for the first time in 2023-24 by Garrett Metcalf
TEAM TRENDS
. Tulsa is 4-1-0-1 in six home openers under head coach Rob Murray
. The Oilers have not scored at even strength this season (Two PPG, one SHG)
. Tulsa is 0-2-0-0 when allowing the first goal
. The Oilers are 0-2-0-0 when outshooting their opponent
. The Oilers are 0-1-0-0 when tied after one period
. Tulsa finished with 70 shots on opening weekend, split evenly with 35 in each game
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Saturday, Oct. 21- Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies won game 5-3
- Tulsa outshot Utah 35-32
- Tulsa went 2/6 on the power play and 3/4 on the penalty kill
- Gage Alexander made 27 saves on 32 shots
- Karl Boudrias finished the game with two points (1G, 1A)
. Kylce Crnkovic picked up his first professional assist
. Kyle Betts and Brandon Culter each finished with two points for Utah (1G, 1A)
. Trent Miner stopped 32 of 35 shots
Sunday, Oct. 22- Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Utah won game 1-0
- Tulsa outshot Utah 35-27
- Tomas Suchanek stopped 26 of 27 Utah shots
- Garrett Metcalf pitched a 35-save shutout
- Brandon Culter scored his second goal of the weekend
- Tulsa went 0/3 on the power play and 2/2 on the penalty kill
THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times CT)
Saturday, Oct. 28 vs Cincinnati - BOK Center- 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, Oct.29 vs Cincinnati - BOK Center - 4:05 p.m.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
POINTS: 2 - Karl Boudrias
GOALS: 1 - Karl Boudrias, Dante Sheriff, Michael Farren
ASSISTS: 1 - Karl Boudrias, E. Matsushima, Kyle Crnkovic, Jarod Hilderman
PLUS/MINUS: +1 - Kalvyn Watson
PIMS: 4 - Tyler Poulsen
PP GOALS: 1 - Dante Sheriff, Karl Boudrias
SH GOALS: 1 - Michael Farren
GW GOALS: N/A
SHOTS: 10- Ryan Olsen
WINS: N/A
GAA: 1.02- Tomas Suchanek
SAVE %: .963 - Tomas Suchanek
SPECIAL TEAMS
POWER PLAY: Overall - 2/7 (28.6%)
Last Week - 2/7 (28.6%)
PENALTY KILL: Overall -5/6 (83.3%)
Last Week - 5/6 (83.3%)
