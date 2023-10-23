K-Wings Weekly: K-Wings Win Home Opener, Ready for Orange Ice Friday

October 23, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







Kalamazoo starts 2023-24 in win column, prepared for 269 Night & gets spooky this weekend.

OVERALL RECORD: 1-0-0-0

LAST WEEK: 1-0-0-0

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, play three contests this week with two at Wings Event Center. First, Kalamazoo hosts the Indy Fuel on Wednesday. Then, the K-Wings welcome the Wheeling Nailers for an Orange Ice battle on Friday. Finally, Kalamazoo hits the road for the first time to face the Indy Fuel in Indianapolis on Saturday.

Last week, the K-Wings went 1-0-0-0 (3-2 F/OT)

The K-Wings flexed their newly formed roster in the 2023-24 Home Opener with an overtime victory over Toledo at Wings Event Center. Kalamazoo entered the second period trailing by one but scored two goals in a span of 3:38 to take a 2-1 lead into the third period. Toledo notched the equalizer in the third, and Kalamazoo ended it just 44 seconds into the extra frame to come out on top.

All three former Western Michigan Broncos found the score sheet with Michael Joyaux scoring the first K-Wings goal of the season (Ty Glover assist) and Josh Passolt scoring the game-winning goal. Erik Bradford (1g, 1a) and Robert Calisti (2a) both gave the home crowd a multi-point point performance, and rookie netminder Jonathan Lemieux (1-0-0-0) was fantastic in his pro debut (29 saves).

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

The K-Wings play three games this week with two at Wings Event Center.

First, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, the Indy Fuel heads to Kalamazoo for a midweek 7 p.m. tilt at Wings Event Center. A packed barn on a Wednesday in October not only means the return of 2-6-9 Night in the 269 - but also the return of 'Winning Wednesdays.' Enjoy $2 beers & sodas and $6 wing baskets with tickets costing just $9 (*$11 if purchased Gameday). Plus, if the K-Wings win, YOU WIN a free ticket to the next K-Wings weekday game (*ticket must be claimed within a half-hour after the game at Wings Event Center Box Office)!

Then, on Friday, Oct. 27 the Wheeling Nailers come to town for the annual 'Orange Ice' game at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center. No other team does Painted Ice quite like Kalamazoo, and we're getting spooky once again with Orange Ice to kick off our Painted Ice lineup at Wings Event Center this season. Also, don't miss the costume contest for prizes and enjoy $3 Friday ($3 beers, sodas & hotdogs) during the game. The K-Wings are also donning their 'Set the Standard' all-Navy alternate jerseys for the first time in team history.

RESULTS

Saturday, Oct. 21 - Toledo 2, Kalamazoo 3 (OT) (Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo, MI) | Box Score

>> The Kalamazoo Wings (1-0-0-0) leaned on their stable of former Western Michigan University Broncos, outstanding goaltending and a strong penalty kill unit versus Toledo (0-0-1-0), earning a 3-2 overtime win to open the 2023-24 regular season. The K-Wings secured their first victory off the stick of WMU alum Josh Passolt (1)who slipped behind the Walleye defense and fired an unperturbed shot past goaltender John Lethemon just 44 seconds into overtime. Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (1-0-0-0) was spectacular in his first professional start and win, saving 29 of 31 (.935 SV%) Walleye shots faced. After falling behind early, Kalamazoo knotted the score at one by way of a Michael Joyaux (1)one-timer at the 16:40 mark of the second. The K-Wings took their first lead of the season with 13:09 left in the second when forward Erik Bradford (1)cashed in from the slot. The goal was Bradford's second point of the period. Toledo managed to retie the game at the 13:09 mark of the third with a power play goal. But Lemieux slammed the door shut the rest of the way. The K-Wings finished the game 0-for-2 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill. Both Bradford and Calisti enjoyed two-point efforts in the contest.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Wednesday, Oct. 25 - Indy vs Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. EST - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

Friday, Oct. 27 - Wheeling vs. Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. EST - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

Saturday, Oct. 28 - Kalamazoo at Indy, 7:00 p.m. EST - Indiana Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis, IN)

ON THE MOVE

Forward Ty Glover was assigned to Kalamazoo from Vancouver (NHL)

FAST FACTS

- Both forward Eric Bradford (1g, 1a) & defenseman Robert Calisti (2a) notched multi-point games versus Toledo on Saturday

- Rookie goaltender Jonathan Lemieux earned his first professional win in his first career start versus Toledo on Saturday

- Three former Western Michigan Broncos found the scoresheet (Michael Joyaux, Ty Glover, Josh Passolt) in Saturday's contest versus Toledo

TEAM TRENDS

COMING SOON!

STATISTICAL LEADERS

COMING SOON!

SPECIAL TEAMS

COMING SOON!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.