Toglia and Filpo's Performances Soar Hawks to 9-2 Win over the AquaSox

July 4, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Boise Hawks News Release





*** Part 1.1 - ASCII

By Boise Hawks | July 4, 2019 2:44 AM

EVERETT, WA - Michael Toglia's monstrous night at the plate led the Boise Hawks (Short Season A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) to a 9-2 win over the Everett AquaSox (Short Season A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners) for the series victory.

Toglia's night began with the bases loaded in the top of the third inning. He hit a rocket to center field that scored both Nic Motley and Isaac Collins, giving Boise a 2-0 lead.

The Hawks stacked up runs in the fourth inning. With the bases loadad again, Collins bounced into a fielder's choice that scored Ezequiel Tovar and gave Boise a 3-0 lead. Yorvis Torrealba followed in the next at-bat with an RBI-double that scroed Tyler Plantier. Toglia then responded with a 2-RBi double that advanced the lead to six for Boise. To cap off the inning, with two outs, Trevor Boone then doubled to right field that scored two more runs and flew the Hawks ahead 8-0.

In the top of the ninth, Boone tacked on another RBI-hit off of a double to left field that scored Toglia and secured the 9-2 victory for the Hawks.

Eris Filpo wowed fans with an excellent starting performance in which he carried a perfect game into the fifth inning. He finished the night in six innings, five hits, two earned runs, no walks and three strikeouts.

This marked Boise's fourth series win on the year. They will head back to Memorial Stadium for the Fourth of July with Will Ethridge projected to start for the Hawks.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.